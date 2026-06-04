New Ownership of PostalAnnex in San Jose, California Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Continuing Nearly 30 Years of Service to the Community

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in San Jose, CA to new owners, Nikhil and Ashruti Patel. This location was sold by its original owner, and the ownership transition ensures the community will continue benefiting from the essential Shipping and Office Services this PostalAnnex has provided for nearly 30 years.

Located at 117 Bernal Rd Ste 70, in San Jose, CA 95119, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"PostalAnnex has been a go-to place in our family for various services such as Shipping, Passport, and Notary Services, said Nikhil Patel. "We have been part of this community for over eight years, and now we finally have a chance to serve our own community with our own franchise location. It is a rare opportunity and we are very happy and excited about this journey."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see this PostalAnnex continue to serve as a trusted, go-to resource under the new ownership of Nikhil and Ashruti," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Ownership transitions like this speak to the strong relationships our locations build within their communities and the meaningful connections families have with the services they rely on every day. It's especially rewarding to see them take this next step in a community they've already been part of for years, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to serve their neighbors with pride and enthusiasm."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this PostalAnnex location, located at 117 Bernal Rd Ste 70, in San Jose, CA 95119, and the services offered at this San Jose, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/305.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.