NEW PACIFIC ANNOUNCES 2025 AGM RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) today reported that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 24, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 144,270,137 common shares, representing 78.53% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dickson Hall 135,140,930 99.85 % 200,833 0.15 % Martin Wafforn 134,236,324 99.18 % 1,105,439 0.82 % Maria Tang 135,067,624 99.80 % 274,139 0.20 % Jalen Yuan 135,174,921 99.88 % 166,842 0.12 % Paul Simpson 130,632,805 96.52 % 4,708,958 3.48 % Myles Gao 135,201,511 99.90 % 140,252 0.10 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia, including the Company's flagship project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, the Company's recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Company's third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project.

