NEW PACIFIC FILES FORM 40-F ANNUAL REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2024 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2024 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website at https://www.newpacificmetals.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Printed copies of the Company's fiscal 2024 annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and Form 40-F are available free of charge to New Pacific securityholders upon written request.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also rapidly advancing its Carangas project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment. For the Silverstrike project, the Company completed a discovery drill program in 2022.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's annual information form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

