New Pacific Intersects 86.03 Metre Interval Grading 229 grams per tonne Silver at the Silver Sand Project

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the 2021-2022 drill programs at Silver Sand. The 2021 drilling programs comprise structure orientation drilling, step-out and infill drilling as well as exploration drilling. Assay results of all drill holes completed in 2021 have been received, and results of 13 holes from 48 holes in 10,520 metres ("m") completed to date in 2022 have been received. For the 2022 drill program, the Company plans to complete a total 15,000 m of step-out and in-fill drilling by the end of April. Assay results are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole specifications are presented in Table 2.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole DSS529001 intersected an interval of 86.03 metres ("m") grading 229 gram per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from 37.90 m to 123.93 m , including 15.35 m grading 734 g/t Ag from 37.90 m to 53.25 m . This is an infill hole completed in 2022 and confirmed the continuity of high grade mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of 86.03 metres ("m") grading 229 gram per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from to , including grading 734 g/t Ag from to . This is an infill hole completed in 2022 and confirmed the continuity of high grade mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS507513 intersected an interval of 39.60 m grading 225 g/t Ag from 56.70 m to 96.30 m , including 11.84 m grading 434 g/t Ag from 84.46 m to 96.30 m . This is a step-out hole completed in 2022 on the eastern end of drill grid in the core area of Silver Sand

intersected an interval of grading 225 g/t Ag from to , including grading 434 g/t Ag from to . This is a step-out hole completed in 2022 on the eastern end of drill grid in the core area of Silver Sand Drill hole DSS487502 intersected an interval of 38.18 m grading 148 g/t Ag from 82.49 m to 120.67 m . This is a step-out hole drilled in 2022 on the eastern end of drill grid in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of grading 148 g/t Ag from to . This is a step-out hole drilled in 2022 on the eastern end of drill grid in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS487504 intersected an interval of 26.90 m grading 189 g/t Ag from 190.30 m to 217.20 m , including 7.20 m grading 641 g/t Ag from 190.30 m to 197.50 m . This is a step-out hole drilled in 2022 to test the depth extension of mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of grading 189 g/t Ag from to , including grading 641 g/t Ag from to . This is a step-out hole drilled in 2022 to test the depth extension of mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS5423 intersected an interval of 48.22 m grading 104 g/t Ag from 73.00 m to 121.22 m . This is an infill hole drilled in 2022 to confirm the continuity of mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of grading 104 g/t Ag from to . This is an infill hole drilled in 2022 to confirm the continuity of mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS-21-1004 intersected an interval of 53.34 m grading 114 g/t Ag from 66.72 m to 120.06 m . This is an orientation hole drilled in 2021 to confirm the attitude (dip and dip direction) of mineralized structures in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of grading 114 g/t Ag from to . This is an orientation hole drilled in 2021 to confirm the attitude (dip and dip direction) of mineralized structures in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS-21-1009 intersected an interval of 50.85 m grading 100 g/t Ag from 70.50 m to 121.35 m , including 10.31 m grading 354 g/t Ag from depth 70.50 m to 80.81 m . This is an orientation hole drilled in 2021 to confirm the attitude (dip and dip direction) of mineralized structures in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of grading 100 g/t Ag from to , including grading 354 g/t Ag from depth to . This is an orientation hole drilled in 2021 to confirm the attitude (dip and dip direction) of mineralized structures in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS-21-1011 intersected an interval of 58.45 m grading 110 g/t Ag from depth 29.20 m to 87.65 m . This is an orientation hole drilled in 2021 to confirm the attitude (dip and dip direction) of mineralized structures in the core area of Silver Sand.

intersected an interval of grading 110 g/t Ag from depth to . This is an orientation hole drilled in 2021 to confirm the attitude (dip and dip direction) of mineralized structures in the core area of Silver Sand. Drill hole DSS-21-3017 intersected an interval of 54.42 m grading 172 g/t Ag from 11.22 m to 65.64 m , including 4.50 m grading 1,070 g/t Ag from 17.40 m to 21.90 m . This is a step-out hole drilled in 2021 which was abandoned due to drill difficulty caused by historical underground mining voids.

2021 DRILL PROGRAMS

Drill programs in 2021 comprised of structural orientation drilling, step-out drilling, and depth exploration drilling for a total metreage of 13,313.7 m in 55 holes (Table 1).

Structural orientation drilling was carried out at three spots in the northern edge of the Silver Sand core area. The Boart Longyear TruecoreTM system was employed and a total of 4,626.7 m in 32 holes (holes DSS-21-1001 to DSS-22-1032) were completed at a hole spacing of 5 m along three cross sections. Detailed structural logging and assays of the oriented drill cores confirmed previous understanding of the orientation of mineralized structures and resource model which are dominantly striking in the direction of north northwest and dipping in direction of west at high angles which is also evidenced at surface outcrops and historical underground workings.

Step-out drilling in 2021 was carried out mainly outside of the major mineralized trends aiming to discover new mineralized zones. These holes (holes DSS-21-3001 to DSS-21-3014) intersected multiple relatively narrow mineralized zones at various depth, such as hole DSS-21-3008 which intersected an interval of 7.47 m grading 275 g/t Ag and hole DSS-21-3010 which intersected an interval of 5.65 m grading 158 g/t Ag, indicating that there are multiple smaller satellite mineralized zones between the major mineralized trends. Other three holes (DSS-21-3015, DSS-21-3017, and DSS-21-3018) were drilled parallel to the dipping direction of the mineralization zones along the gaps between previously intersected zones.

Three depth drill holes (holes DSS-21-4001, DSS-21-4002, and DSS-21-4003) designed to test the extension of mineralization at further depth were completed in 2021 for a total metreage of 1,752.3 m. Hole DSS-21-4001 intersected an interval of 7.18 m grading 285 g/t Ag from depth 202.82 m to 210.00 m, and hole DSS-21-4002 intersected an interval of 4.16 m grading 357 g/t Ag and 2.84% zinc from 407.44 m to 411.60 m. Hole DSS-21-4003 did not intersect any significant mineralized interval as it was drilled in the west hanging wall of the major mineralized trend.

2022 DRILL PROGRAMS

The 2022 Drill program is planned at 15,000 m of infill and step-out drilling. The aim of the resource infill drilling is to improve the confidence in the continuity of mineralization in the core area of Silver Sand and upgrade resource categories, and the step-out drilling is to test the extension of the major mineralized zones up and down dip as well as on strike. As of March 31, 2022, a total of 10,520 m in 48 holes were completed, for which assay results of 13 holes have been received (Table 1). The 2022 drill programs are expected to be completed by the end of April or early May 2022 as planned.

As reported in the news release dated February 8, 2022, the Company has selected a PEA study specialist to complete the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report. All assays for the 2022 drilling are expected to be received by the end of June, and a mineral resource estimate updated by September 2022 to be included in the planned PEA by the end of 2022.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts Hole_ID

Depth_from Depth_to Interval_m Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% DSS-21-1001

35.67 56.15 20.48 39 0.01 0.00



80.05 81.20 1.15 101 0.03 0.01



101.50 120.18 18.68 108 0.10 0.03 DSS-21-1002

37.45 45.70 8.25 44 0.01 0.00



90.40 118.45 28.05 108 0.12 0.04 DSS-21-1003

83.10 106.25 23.15 137 0.17 0.02

incl. 100.80 105.15 4.35 525 0.32 0.06 DSS-21-1004

66.72 120.06 53.34 114 0.11 0.03 DSS-21-1005

58.45 72.23 13.78 31 0.10 0.08



84.76 110.60 25.84 55 0.10 0.01



137.27 140.81 3.54 39 0.03 0.02 DSS-21-1006

54.00 69.75 15.75 48 0.11 0.21



77.00 123.00 46.00 49 0.06 0.04 DSS-21-1007

52.30 60.69 8.39 106 0.07 0.03



81.30 98.50 17.20 40 0.05 0.01 DSS-21-1008

35.96 59.24 23.28 39 0.06 0.04



77.88 95.03 17.15 116 0.09 0.01 DSS-21-1009

36.15 44.26 8.11 28 0.06 0.04



49.37 57.20 7.83 27 0.10 0.08



70.50 121.35 50.85 100 0.06 0.02

incl. 70.50 80.81 10.31 354 0.19 0.02 DSS-21-1010

32.00 53.40 21.40 54 0.09 0.03



64.72 74.78 10.06 124 0.12 0.01



88.83 96.38 7.55 33 0.04 0.01



125.12 127.30 2.18 53 0.07 0.30 DSS-21-1011

29.20 87.65 58.45 110 0.07 0.10 DSS-21-1012

50.20 65.00 14.80 26 0.09 0.05



75.10 88.70 13.60 152 0.13 0.00 DSS-21-1013

41.20 42.43 1.23 267 0.23 0.02



50.25 59.47 9.22 31 0.06 0.03



73.18 89.65 16.47 122 0.08 0.01 DSS-21-1014

51.95 65.40 13.45 38 0.09 0.22



80.85 97.70 16.85 81 0.09 0.01 DSS-21-1015

54.25 59.70 5.45 30 0.03 0.01



81.39 90.90 9.51 95 0.37 0.01



98.75 100.18 1.43 91 0.06 0.01



105.90 108.52 2.62 68 0.02 0.01 DSS-21-1016

80.90 114.24 33.34 94 0.11 0.02

incl. 80.90 85.60 4.70 360 0.43 0.06 DSS-21-1017

79.12 81.35 2.23 586 0.88 0.04



108.10 123.32 15.22 42 0.04 0.00 DSS-21-1018

66.10 89.00 22.90 174 0.12 0.01 DSS-21-1019

14.30 19.32 5.02 112 0.02 0.03



23.95 30.70 6.75 34 0.01 0.00



67.57 75.50 7.93 32 0.02 0.00 DSS-21-1020

75.40 84.32 8.92 72 0.08 0.01



93.00 96.55 3.55 42 0.06 0.01 DSS-21-1021

95.70 99.08 3.38 81 0.18 0.01 DSS-21-1022

96.69 99.09 2.40 191 0.34 0.01 DSS-21-1023

81.50 87.02 5.52 555 0.33 0.02 DSS-21-1024

13.81 18.70 4.89 22 0.00 0.01



66.50 70.20 3.70 102 0.05 0.02 DSS-21-1025

9.81 11.00 1.19 117 0.00 0.01



66.00 74.77 8.77 131 0.11 0.02



92.40 93.55 1.15 352 0.45 0.00 DSS-21-1026

67.05 70.35 3.30 43 0.13 0.14 DSS-21-1027

13.00 17.91 4.91 33 0.05 0.01



71.00 72.00 1.00 101 0.05 0.00



103.74 104.90 1.16 161 0.07 0.01 DSS-21-1028

69.50 71.70 2.20 85 0.07 0.02 DSS-21-1029

106.32 107.40 1.08 2390 0.32 0.03 DSS-21-1030

19.11 50.40 31.29 142 0.11 0.00



82.25 123.25 41.00 53 0.09 0.00



150.00 151.25 1.25 116 0.19 0.00 DSS-21-1031

16.88 33.45 16.57 29 0.02 0.00 DSS-21-2001

235.12 237.55 2.43 36 0.23 0.03 DSS-21-3001

7.17 9.50 2.33 91 0.06 0.01



129.09 132.95 3.86 224 0.10 0.00



156.24 157.29 1.05 104 0.16 0.29



168.50 170.00 1.50 406 0.03 0.26 DSS-21-3002

80.10 98.48 18.38 82 0.10 0.07



105.96 110.49 4.53 52 0.06 0.00 DSS-21-3003

82.50 91.43 8.93 44 0.06 0.18



101.80 114.30 12.50 48 0.11 0.19 DSS-21-3004

No Significant Intercepts DSS-21-3005

44.34 49.00 4.66 76 0.02 0.00



147.95 149.15 1.20 509 0.26 1.17 DSS-21-3006

237.65 253.70 16.05 39 0.10 0.00 DSS-21-3007

No Significant Intercepts DSS-21-3008

31.93 39.40 7.47 275 0.07 0.00



453.22 454.30 1.08 694 0.88 0.39



488.83 490.60 1.77 203 0.19 0.74 DSS-21-3009

182.70 188.80 6.10 50 0.11 0.77 DSS-21-3010

34.90 40.55 5.65 158 0.07 0.00



184.50 186.40 1.90 85 0.05 0.02 DSS-21-3011

No Significant Intercepts DSS-21-3012

122.50 132.53 10.03 94 0.13 0.04 DSS-21-3013

241.82 246.23 4.41 54 0.54 2.32



300.00 301.00 1.00 138 0.21 2.49



328.70 332.00 3.30 138 0.03 0.41 DSS-21-3014

78.05 80.58 2.53 65 0.43 0.03 DSS-21-3015

9.82 12.30 2.48 144 0.07 0.00



29.36 41.88 12.52 101 0.29 0.00



50.20 52.80 2.60 100 0.09 0.00



64.08 91.07 26.99 62 0.72 0.03



102.45 103.93 1.48 100 0.49 0.11



112.78 139.50 26.72 29 0.12 0.23



149.74 160.70 10.96 50 0.14 0.55



348.85 353.58 4.73 92 0.01 0.06 DSS-21-3016

73.60 76.00 2.40 112 0.74 0.03



94.15 99.19 5.04 70 2.38 0.09 DSS-21-3017

11.22 65.64 54.42 172 0.08 0.01

incl. 17.40 21.90 4.50 1070 0.44 0.00 DSS-21-3018

9.40 30.83 21.43 37 0.03 0.00



38.10 72.45 34.35 84 0.25 0.01 DSS-21-4001

65.50 78.53 13.03 158 0.02 0.01



107.35 115.00 7.65 47 0.05 0.00



202.82 210.00 7.18 285 0.04 0.01 DSS-21-4002

65.75 71.20 5.45 60 0.01 0.00



78.00 79.50 1.50 177 0.01 0.00



407.44 411.60 4.16 357 0.26 2.84 DSS-21-4003

No Significant Intercepts DSS-22-1032

15.37 20.45 5.08 41 0.03 0.03



64.20 65.60 1.40 1845 0.38 0.03



99.85 101.10 1.25 459 0.21 0.00 DSS5423

32.00 41.50 9.50 51 0.01 0.01



73.00 121.22 48.22 104 0.05 0.01 DSS487502

82.49 120.67 38.18 148 0.10 0.01 DSS487503

35.15 49.86 14.71 72 0.01 0.07



85.06 111.88 26.82 43 0.06 0.01 DSS487504

190.30 217.20 26.90 189 0.00 0.01

incl. 190.30 197.50 7.20 641 0.16 0.05 DSS507511

62.23 145.11 82.88 85 0.06 0.00



161.12 163.79 2.67 227 0.11 0.02



183.62 194.49 10.87 174 0.13 0.00 DSS507512

66.95 68.25 1.30 280 0.04 0.00 DSS507513

56.70 96.30 39.60 225 0.01 0.16

incl. 84.46 96.30 11.84 434 0.04 0.44 DSS522517

16.85 20.45 3.60 35 0.07 0.07



25.50 50.82 25.32 32 0.05 0.38



60.90 76.46 15.56 176 0.10 0.11



82.00 83.10 1.10 149 0.02 0.01 DSS525024

14.00 51.46 37.46 41 0.08 0.68 DSS527507

66.34 72.70 6.36 240 0.00 0.00



86.00 90.60 4.60 54 0.00 0.00



113.10 122.70 9.60 212 0.00 0.00 DSS527509

20.65 55.35 34.70 33 0.02 0.10



87.45 104.60 17.15 101 0.01 0.01 DSS529001

37.90 123.93 86.03 229 0.05 0.06

incl. 37.90 53.25 15.35 734 0.05 0.01 DSS562505

21.95 48.95 27.00 29 0.02 0.02 DSS661001

52.60 53.80 1.20 235 0.13 0.01



67.60 91.46 23.86 74 0.06 0.08



105.00 157.60 52.60 49 0.08 0.18

incl. 105.00 111.71 6.71 194 0.05 0.01



201.30 210.10 8.80 40 0.48 1.73



232.11 233.32 1.21 497 0.32 0.43

Notes: 1. Drill location, altitude, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2. 2. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. Length of drill intercept is close to true width of mineralization as drilling is normal to both strike and dip of mineralized zones. 3. A cut-off of 20 g/t Ag is applied for calculation of length-weighted intercept. At times, samples lower than 20 g/t Ag may be included in the calculation of consolidation of mineralized intercepts.

Table 2 Summary of Drill Hole Specifications Hole_ID Easting Northing Altitude Depth_m Azi (°) Dip (°) Year Note DSS-21-1001 234986.53 7856450.36 4100.01 173.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1002 234989.67 7856452.21 4100.06 176.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1003 234993.66 7856453.65 4100.92 170.60 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1004 234997.92 7856456.89 4101.80 170.60 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1005 235001.83 7856458.82 4102.44 170.60 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1006 235005.76 7856461.32 4102.93 170.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1007 235010.31 7856463.13 4103.07 170.30 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1008 235013.06 7856465.94 4103.28 170.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1009 235018.12 7856468.17 4103.48 170.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1010 235020.96 7856469.98 4103.93 170.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1011 235024.85 7856472.34 4104.13 209.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1012 234961.68 7856354.50 4066.83 191.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1013 235016.91 7856449.73 4103.11 170.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1014 235011.15 7856459.21 4103.13 170.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1015 235006.02 7856467.06 4102.63 170.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1016 235002.87 7856476.44 4102.22 173.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1017 234997.58 7856486.83 4101.57 170.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1018 234889.85 7856859.96 4093.83 101.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1019 234897.93 7856864.78 4095.19 107.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1020 234906.18 7856869.10 4096.65 101.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1021 234913.35 7856874.12 4097.52 104.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1022 234921.36 7856879.01 4098.59 104.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1023 234929.24 7856884.02 4099.30 101.50 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1024 234923.67 7856850.40 4095.89 101.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1025 234918.36 7856859.22 4096.26 104.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1026 234913.44 7856868.18 4096.72 104.30 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1027 234907.88 7856876.04 4096.76 107.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1028 234901.49 7856884.20 4097.06 104.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1029 234895.35 7856891.76 4097.14 107.40 60 -45 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1030 234699.67 7856417.18 4075.31 260.80 240 -65 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-21-1031 234707.90 7856420.90 4075.05 44.80 240 -65 2021 Orientation Drill DSS-22-1032 234893.18 7856862.21 4094.50 101.10 60 -45 2022 Orientation Drill DSS-21-2001 234663.98 7857103.45 4102.91 242.15 85 -75 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3001 235021.63 7856440.83 4103.23 344.20 220 -75 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3002 234962.08 7856355.10 4066.96 302.10 100 -70 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3003 234963.84 7856353.86 4066.82 299.00 160 -60 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3004 234858.29 7856401.10 4053.77 401.20 10 -70 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3005 234858.73 7856401.77 4053.78 398.10 80 -65 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3006 234858.02 7856401.86 4053.93 410.20 235 -60 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3007 235199.86 7856202.35 4008.48 625.80 195 -50 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3008 235085.09 7856235.37 3997.72 545.15 285 -70 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3009 234878.95 7856302.36 4023.95 251.20 180 -60 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3010 234881.67 7856304.12 4023.85 368.00 250 -65 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3011 234878.21 7856302.90 4023.99 260.40 15 -75 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3012 234879.13 7856300.83 4023.96 452.00 150 -60 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3013 234877.38 7856304.89 4024.01 403.40 170 -45 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3014 234802.15 7856774.91 4080.66 302.30 5 -65 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3015 234771.69 7856198.68 3926.63 482.05 110 -60 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3016 234767.54 7856872.96 4086.81 299.00 220 -65 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3017 234813.35 7855918.38 4013.24 71.50 30 -55 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3018 234771.51 7856199.09 3926.61 76.95 90 -58 2021 Step-out DSS-21-3019 234815.00 7855918.00 4015.00 400.00 340 -50 2021 Step-out DSS-21-4001 234885.57 7856912.56 4098.94 500.50 40 -80 2021 Exploration DSS-21-4002 234886.73 7856593.51 4084.56 715.95 235 -65 2021 Exploration DSS-21-4003 234593.41 7856182.06 3939.59 535.85 135 -65 2021 Exploration DSS487502 234921.41 7856758.51 4090.24 172.80 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS487503 234947.97 7856775.64 4092.91 145.55 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS487504 234807.00 7856692.00 4078.00 302.10 60 -46 2022 Step-out DSS507511 234831.47 7856590.16 4075.50 265.70 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS507512 234799.38 7856571.83 4067.66 302.10 60 -46 2022 Step-out DSS507513 234985.08 7856681.56 4093.80 152.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS525024 235057.74 7856635.98 4101.80 155.10 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS527507 234962.81 7856549.88 4095.78 215.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS527509 235015.86 7856583.43 4100.47 182.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS529001 234918.44 7856512.87 4088.81 227.10 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS5423 234992.91 7856539.30 4098.26 191.10 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS562505 235063.41 7856440.15 4108.69 157.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS661001 234860.83 7855756.76 4028.63 295.30 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill

Notes: 1. Drill collar coordinate system is WGS1984 UTM Zone 20S. 2. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) GPS.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All samples in respect of the exploration program at the Silver Sand Project, conducted by the Company and discussed in this news release, are shipped in securely-sealed bags by New Pacific staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. ALS Global is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from New Pacific. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over specified limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver samples over specified limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted to normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news releasehavebeen reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

