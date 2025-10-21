New Pacific Metals Closes C$40.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) ("New Pacific" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed (the "Closing") the bought deal financing that was previously announced on October 14, 2025. A total of 11,385,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") were sold under the Offering (as defined below) at a price of C$3.55 per Offered Share (the "Issue Price") for total gross proceeds of approximately C$40.42 million (the "Offering"), which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,485,000 Offered Shares at the Issue Price. The Offering was through a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement between the Company and the Underwriters dated October 15, 2025 (the "Underwriting Agreement").

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") participated in the Offering by subscribing for 3,083,536 Offered Shares, representing approximately C$10.95 million in gross proceeds. As of the Closing, Silvercorp owns, directly and indirectly, approximately 27.99% of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") participated in the Offering by subscribing for 1,263,416 Offered Shares, representing approximately C$4.49 million in gross proceeds. As of the Closing, Pan American owns, directly and indirectly, approximately 11.47% of the outstanding Common Shares. Each of Silvercorp and Pan American is a related party of the Company for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 — Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the acquisition by each of Silvercorp and Pan American of Offered Shares pursuant to the Offering was a related party transaction. The acquisition by each of Silvercorp and Pan American of Offered Shares pursuant to the Offering was exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The Offering was completed by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") dated October 15, 2025 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 3, 2025 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and further development at the Company's Carangas project and its Silver Sand project and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

