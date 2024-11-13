NEW PACIFIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FISCAL 2025 Q1 HIGHLIGHT

The Company reported the results of its independent National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101") Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Carangas project (the "Carangas PEA") on October 1, 2024. The Carangas PEA is based on the Mineral Resource Estimate reported on September 5, 2023 for the Carangas Project (the "Carangas MRE"). Pursuant to NI 43-101, the Company is required to file the Carangas PEA under the Company's profile at sedarplus.com within 45 days of its news release dated October 1, 2024 disclosing the results of the Carangas PEA. Highlights of the Carangas PEA are as follows:

Post-tax net present value ("NPV") (5%) of $501 million and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 26% at a base case price of $24.00 /ounce ("oz") silver, $1.25 /pound ("lb") zinc, and $0.95 /lb lead;

and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 26% at a base case price of /ounce ("oz") silver, /pound ("lb") zinc, and /lb lead; 16-year life of mine ("LOM"), excluding 2-years of pre-production, producing approximately 106 million oz ("Moz") of payable silver, 620 million lbs ("Mlbs") of payable zinc and 382 Mlbs of payable lead;

Initial capital costs of $324 million and a post-tax paybacks of 3.2 years;

and a post-tax paybacks of 3.2 years; Average LOM all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of $7.60 /oz silver, net of by-products; and

/oz silver, net of by-products; and Approximately 500 direct permanent jobs to be created from the Carangas Project.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.26 million or $0.01 (three months ended September 30, 2023 – net loss of $1.75 million or $0.01 per share). The Company's financial results were mainly impacted by the following items:

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.61 million (three months ended September 30, 2023 - $1.87 million ).





for the three months ended of (three months ended - ). Income from investments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $0.25 million (three months ended September 30, 2023 – $0.02 million ).





for the three months ended of (three months ended – ). Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $nil (three months ended September 30, 2023 – $0.05 million ).





for the three months ended of $nil (three months ended – ). Foreign exchange gain for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $0.10 million (three months ended September 30, 2023 – $0.05 million ).





for the three months ended of (three months ended – ). Working Capital: As of September 30, 2024 , the Company had working capital of $20.36 million .

PROJECT EXPENDITURE

The following schedule summarized the expenditure incurred by category for each of the Company's projects for relevant periods:

Cost Silver Sand Carangas Silverstrike Total Balance, July 1, 2023 86,135,820 18,137,910 4,862,942 109,136,672 Capitalized exploration expenditures







Reporting and assessment 999,402 408,874 - 1,408,276 Drilling and assaying 47,217 23,894 - 71,111 Project management and support 1,765,297 1,079,177 63,919 2,908,393 Camp service 249,764 241,945 36,754 528,463 Permit and license 33,073 9,308 - 42,381 Value added tax receivable 112,332 31,061 979 144,372 Foreign currency impact (365,571) (78,127) (30,039) (473,737) Balance, June 30, 2024 88,977,334 19,854,042 4,934,555 113,765,931 Capitalized exploration expenditures







Reporting and assessment 88,956.00 62,031.00 - 150,987.00 Project management and support 387,787.00 241,909.00 20,168.00 649,864.00 Camp service 16,006.00 29,383.00 5,072.00 50,461.00 Permit and license 3,175.00 26,788.00 - 29,963.00 Value added tax receivable 21,183.00 3,110.00 903.00 25,196.00 Foreign currency impact 173,240.00 45,813.00 12,494.00 231,547.00 Balance, September 30, 2024 89,667,681 20,263,076 4,973,192 114,903,949

SILVER SAND PROJECT

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, total expenditures of $0.52 million (three months ended September 30, 2023 - $0.97 million) were capitalized under the project.

CARANGAS PROJECT

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, total expenditures of $0.36 million (three months ended September 30, 2023 - $0.61 million) were capitalized under the project.

SILVERSTRIKE PROJECT

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, total expenditures of $0.03 million (three months ended September 30, 2023 - $0.07 million) were capitalized under the project.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

