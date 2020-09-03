New Packages from Vernier and SAM Labs Help Middle School Teachers Incorporate Science and Coding into Their Instruction

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle school teachers can now integrate science lessons with data collection and coding using new packages from Vernier Software & Technology and SAM Labs. Each new topic-based package—comprised of a Go Direct sensor, SAM Labs output blocks, and ready-to-go activities within the Google Workbench programming platform—engages students in scientific discovery and introductory block-based coding.

"The new Vernier Coding with SAM Labs packages provide a cost-effective solution for teachers looking to introduce data collection and entry-level coding using SAM Labs with Vernier sensors," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The packages are versatile in that teachers can use them for in-person instruction or in a hybrid learning model. For the latter, students collect data that interacts with their output blocks in class or borrow the package for use at home."

Each package is designed to help students explore a specific scientific topic, such as temperature, magnetism, sound, force, and motion. Students use each packages' corresponding Go Direct sensor—Go Direct Temperature, Go Direct 3-Axis Magnetic Field, Go Direct Sound, Go Direct Force and Acceleration, and Go Direct Motion, respectively—with the SAM Labs output blocks as they complete their step-by-step lesson.

Students can connect the Go Direct sensors and SAM Labs output blocks using Bluetooth® wireless technology and create block-based code in Google Workbench that makes the output blocks interact and respond to sensor data.

The new packages provide everything teachers need to get started combining data collection with computer science, including access to comprehensive technical support. Learn more about the Vernier Coding with SAM Labs Packages .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

About SAM Labs

SAM Labs creates kits that bring together hardware, software, and curriculum for engaging, hands-on learning experiences for all students grades K–8. SAM Labs kits include everything teachers need to teach STEAM and coding in an accessible, fun, standards-aligned, and interactive way without needing to be coding experts. For more information, visit http://www.samlabs.com .

