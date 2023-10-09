New Packaging Formats and Material Innovations Fuel the Beverage Packaging Market Growth with a CAGR of 5.1% by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The beverage packaging market in the United States is poised for substantial growth, with a market share of 21.3% in 2023, driven by evolving consumer preferences and sustainability initiatives. The recent research study on the Beverage Packaging Market from 2023 to 2033 focused on Liquid Cartons, Beverage Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles, and other packaging solutions

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage packaging market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation and is projected to reach US$ 1,004.8 million by 2023. The market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 1,656.7 million by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The beverage packaging market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the changing preferences of consumers, which are prompting the use of packaging materials that enhance various aspects of beverage packaging.

The materials are chosen to improve strength, aroma retention, heat insulation, sealing, and moisture barrier properties, all of which contribute to the overall quality of the packaged beverage. The market is witnessing a rising demand for smaller packaging formats, flexible bags, and pouches. Incorporating active and intelligent systems in beverage packaging accelerates market growth, as these systems offer advanced features and functionality.

The choice of packaging materials also plays a critical role in the beverage packaging market. Different materials, including glass, polymers, metals, and paperboard, are combined based on the beverage's chemical composition and value. The diversity in packaging materials allows beverage manufacturers to select the most suitable option for their products. Factors such as extending shelf life and preserving the quality of beverages further contribute to adopting different packaging materials.

Several macroeconomic factors are contributing to the positive growth of the beverage packaging market. The increasing global population and changing lifestyles drive demand for convenient and efficient packaging technologies. Consumers seek premium products, and rising disposable incomes enable them to afford such choices.

The growth of the PET (polyethylene terephthalate) material as a popular choice for packaging raw materials is significant. The transformation of unpackaged products into packaged ones, particularly in emerging economies, presents profitable opportunities for players in the beverage packaging market.

The industry also faces challenges. The implementation of stringent environmental regulations and a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions are vital concerns. Counterfeiting is another issue affecting the industry, which necessitates advanced packaging technologies to ensure product authenticity. The problems associated with burning and infrastructural challenges in developing countries can hinder the beverage packaging market's growth potential.

Key Takeaways from the Beverage Packaging Market Study

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 930.4 million .

. The valuation of the market in 2018 was US$ 810.88 million .

. Based on product type, liquid cartons will likely register a market share of 33.5% by 2033.

The beverage packaging market size expanded at 3.49% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Japan is estimated to reach a market share of 6.5% in 2023.

is estimated to reach a market share of 6.5% in 2023. Canada experiences significant growth, with a projected market share of 15% in 2023.

Country-wise Market Share Overview:

The table below displays revenues for the five countries. Among these countries, the United States leads, followed by Canada.

Countries Market Shares The United States Beverage Packaging Market Share 21.3 % Canada Beverage Packaging Market Share 15 % India Beverage Packaging Market Share 8.5 % Japan Beverage Packaging Market Share 6.5 % China Beverage Packaging Market Share 11.2 %

"Stringent governmental regulations addressing packaging waste and decomposition are considered one of the key restraints of the beverage packaging market."- Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments in the Beverage Packaging Industry

The sector possesses a considerable assortment of market contributors. Innovation and research assume a crucial role among these entities, primarily emphasizing incorporating environmentally sustainable product ranges as a fundamental element of their production initiatives.

Key players deploy various expansion tactics, such as partnerships, corporate mergers and acquisitions, and thorough examination of regulatory authorizations, to reinforce their foothold in the market.

Key Innovations

In September 2022 , a deal worth US$ 530 million was successfully concluded between Ball Corp and Arnest Group, involving the beverage packaging business in Russia . Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March, the sustainable metal packaging manufacturer downsized its operations, including five production facilities in Russia.

, a deal worth was successfully concluded between Ball Corp and Arnest Group, involving the beverage packaging business in . Following invasion of in March, the sustainable metal packaging manufacturer downsized its operations, including five production facilities in Russia. In October 2022 , as an industry leader, Berry Global continuously innovated and invested in working toward the world goal of a net-zero economy. The company tried to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy use.

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global beverage packaging market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the beverage packaging market, it is segmented based on major Product Type (Liquid Cartons, Beverage Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles, Others), Material [Glass, Plastic (HDPE, LDPE, PET, PP) Metal, Paper/Paperboard], Application [Beverage Packaging for Alcoholic Drinks (Beer, Wine, Spirits, Other Alcoholic Beverages), Beverage Packaging for Non-Alcoholic Drinks (Fruit Juices, Carbonated Drinks/Soda, RTD Beverages, Bottled Water, Tea and coffee, Milk Products, and Others)], Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

