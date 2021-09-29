New Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities Created through Inland Empire Utilities Agency Partnership with IEWorks

CHINO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA/Agency) has collaborated with IEWorks to welcome three new interns in the Operations Division. The Agency's Board of Directors executed a Charter in May 2021 to sign on as a participating agency for IEWorks, a workforce development group developed by Jewish Vocational Services (JVS) that focuses on developing qualified employees in the water and wastewater sectors.

"Our partnership with JVS and IEWorks will provide experiences that will have a lasting impact for community college students, and I am excited for the additional opportunities that foster diversity and workforce training in the Inland Empire region," said IEUA Board President Jasmin Hall. "We are planting seeds for the future by providing paid, on-the-job training that will increase the knowledge and expertise required for our future water leaders to grow and eventually step into critical roles in the water/wastewater industries."

The IEWorks program will serve as an extension of the Agency's current Internship Trades Program (ITP). The ITP was developed to provide college students opportunities to enhance classroom learning experiences by gaining practical, meaningful real-world work experience. Through the IEWorks program, up to 10 intern positions will be offered annually with IEUA, but will be overseen, managed and partially funded by JVS. Replicating a similar successful workforce program located in the San Francisco Bay Area named BAYWORK, JVS has secured a $1 million grant from the US Department of Education to develop a water/wastewater workforce program within the Inland Empire.

By the year 2025, 41% of IEUA's employees will be eligible for retirement. This regional collaborative aims to strengthen the region's water/wastewater workforce while supporting the Agency's ability to fill critical positions, succession planning for impending retirements and create a pipeline for qualified talent. This partnership aligns with IEUA's Business Goal to provide a dynamic work environment with a highly skilled and dedicated workforce. IEUA and IEWorks' objective is to establish racial, gender and economic equity in the workforce by providing paid learning opportunities while assisting interns with meeting requirements to qualify for professional certifications.

IEWorks is dedicated to strengthening the water/wastewater workforce in the Inland Empire. With substantial funding from the US Department of Education and the CA High Road Training Partnership, IEWorks partners with Bay Area-based JVS and BAYWORK to leverage their success and best practices. IEWorks will increase the number of highly qualified candidates for mission-critical positions in the water/wastewater industry, while ensuring economic equity across the Inland Empire. IEWorks will develop a diverse talent pipeline through apprenticeship, internship and career awareness opportunities.

The Inland Empire Utilities Agency covers 242-square miles, distributes imported water, provides industrial/municipal wastewater collection and treatment services, and other related utility services to more than 875,000 people through its member agencies which include Chino, Chino Hills, Cucamonga Valley Water District, Fontana, Fontana Water Company, Montclair, Monte Vista Water District, Ontario, and Upland.

