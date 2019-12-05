New Paintify™ Product Featured on The Today Show

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known Lifestyle expert Chassie Post featured a newly launched product, Paintify™Custom Paint by Number Kits from Just Paint by Number, during a segment she did on this morning's Today Show on NBC on cool holiday gifts you can create using your photos. Paintify™ allows users to turn any photo into a beautiful paint by number kit that they can either paint themselves or give as a gift. Paint by Numbers is a system where a painting is converted to a blank canvas divided into different areas by lines and each area is marked with a number that corresponds to a particular color and allows individuals with little artistic ability to paint a beautiful piece of art without the aid of an instructor.

Paintify™ Custom Paint by Number Kits are unique for a number of reasons. First, unlike other custom kits which are often produced in China, these kits are produced and shipped from the United States which allows them to be delivered much sooner (as much as a MONTH sooner). Second, the proprietary Paintify™ technology allows users to upload the photo, convert it on the site in only a few minutes, and approve the rendering of the final painting before purchasing the kit. This process can take up to a couple of days with the kits produced in China. Finally, in addition to a rolled canvas, Paintify™ Kits also offer consumers the option to purchase a stretched, gallery wrapped canvas which are ready to hang on the wall. "Paintify™ Custom Paint by Number Kits are the result of listening to months of feedback from our customers, and re-imagining the customer experience," said Xan Hong, owner of Just Paint by Number. "We still have a ways to go to get it just right, but this is definitely a huge step in the right direction."

Paintify™ Custom Paint by Number Kits are available exclusively from Just Paint by Number. Prices start at $47.99 for a 12" by 12" rolled canvas range all the way to up to $146.99 for a 30" by 30" stretched, gallery wrapped canvas. Delivery options are available to have the kits delivered in as little as 3 days. For more information, visit http://www.justpaintbynumber.com, e-mail sales@justpaintbynumber.com, call or text (866) 965-2008.

Xan Hong

3027574450

230463@email4pr.com

