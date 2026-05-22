New Palm Beach Gardens Microschool Quietly Emerges as One of the Area's Most Sought After Alternatives to Traditional Education

Curious Innovators is giving families a new model for K through 8 learning, one built around small groups, flexibility, creativity, technology, real world skills, and children who are excited to learn again.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more families question whether traditional education is keeping pace with today's children, a local Palm Beach Gardens microschool is quietly becoming one of the area's most talked about learning alternatives.

Curious Innovators

Curious Innovators, a K through 8 microschool and learning center in Palm Beach Gardens, is redefining what school can look like for modern families. Built around small group instruction, personalized academics, flexible schedules, and hands on enrichment, the program is attracting parents who want something more relevant, more engaging, and more future focused than the conventional classroom model.

For families tired of rigid schedules, crowded classrooms, outdated systems, excessive seat time, and learning that feels disconnected from the real world, Curious Innovators offers a very different path.

Instead of asking children to simply sit, memorize, and test, Curious Innovators gives students opportunities to create, collaborate, build, problem solve, lead, and apply what they are learning in meaningful ways. The school's model combines core academics with enrichment experiences such as robotics, AI, VR, engineering, filmmaking, podcasting, debate, public speaking, business, entrepreneurship, culinary arts, woodshop, drone building, creative arts, and more.

"At Curious Innovators, we are not trying to force children into an outdated system," said Cristina Bedgood, M.Ed., Founder and CEO of Curious Innovators of America. "We are building learning around the child, their strengths, their curiosity, their pace, and the future they are actually going to live in."

The school's growth comes at a time when many parents are actively looking for alternatives to one size fits all education. Curious Innovators' approach centers on the belief that children learn differently and families live differently. The school offers flexible two day, three day, and five day options, allowing families to choose a schedule that fits their child's academic needs, enrichment goals, and family lifestyle.

Its "Education À La Carte" philosophy allows families to help shape a child's learning path through personalized, stackable courses aligned with each student's needs, strengths, and interests. The model emphasizes mastery, flexible pacing, real world application, parent partnership, and learning that is driven by curiosity rather than seat time.

Parents have taken notice.

One parent testimonial featured by the school described Curious Innovators as a place where children are "excited to learn," while another called the school's approach "the best of both worlds."

That excitement is exactly what Curious Innovators says is missing from too many traditional learning environments.

The school's environment is intentionally designed to feel more like a modern learning lab than a traditional classroom. Students are encouraged to ask questions, test ideas, work together, build projects, and connect academic concepts to real world situations. From young learners developing foundational reading and math skills to older students exploring entrepreneurship, technology, communication, and leadership, Curious Innovators is focused on helping children develop both academic confidence and life ready skills.

"This is about more than academics," Bedgood said. "It is about confidence, curiosity, collaboration, creativity, and preparing children to think for themselves. When students love learning, everything changes."

Curious Innovators also stands out because of their focus on childhood itself. The school emphasizes friendship, creativity, play, exploration, reduced burnout, and giving children room to be known as individuals, not lost in a large system.

The program is currently enrolling K through 8 students and is Step Up Scholarship eligible. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to schedule a tour and see the learning environment in person.

Media Opportunities

Local media are invited to tour the Curious Innovators campus, interview founder Cristina Bedgood, speak with families, and see students engaging in hands on learning experiences that include technology, entrepreneurship, STEAM, creative arts, and real world project work.

Website: Curious Innovators

SOURCE Curious Innovators