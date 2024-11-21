New PAM Air Fryer Spray a Must-Have for Air Fryer Owners

New Formula Designed for Higher Temperatures Helps Avoid Appliance Wear and Tear

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in cooking sprays1, PAM® Cooking Spray, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has been an essential tool for home cooks and professional chefs for more than 60 years. Now PAM has introduced a new formula specifically designed for one of America's most-popular kitchen appliances – the air fryer. Different from traditional cooking spray, new PAM Air Fryer Non-Stick Spray delivers superior performance while addressing a concern consumers have with using traditional cooking sprays on an air fryer's wire tray or basket – the potential for wear and tear.

PAM has introduced a new cooking spray specifically designed for one of America’s most-popular kitchen appliances – the air fryer. With a 450-degree smoke point – higher than a traditional cooking spray - PAM Air Fryer Spray is formulated to withstand the high temperatures used in air frying, and reduce residue and build-up on the wire basket or tray.

"Sales of air fryers have grown rapidly, but traditional cooking sprays aren't always the best match," said Audrey Ingersoll, VP/GM, Conagra Brands. "Our team developed a new PAM Cooking Spray that ensures your air fried foods come out great, while leaving minimal mess behind. If you have an air fryer or are planning to buy one this holiday season, PAM Air Fryer Spray is a pantry essential."

In recent years, air fryers have surged in popularity, and now rank as America's fourth most-popular cooking appliance2. More than 60% of U.S. households own an air fryer, and they will again be a popular gift in 20242. PAM Air Fryer Spray was specifically designed to reduce residue and build-up on the wire basket or tray, which can lead to wear and tear.

With a 450-degree smoke point – higher than a traditional cooking spray - PAM Air Fryer is formulated to withstand the high temperatures used in air frying. The ingredients in PAM Air Fryer Spray won't brown or smoke easily. The spray can be applied directly to an air fryer's wire tray or basket. Made with no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, PAM Air Fryer Spray can also be applied directly to uncooked food to promote browning and crisping of your wings, tenders, fries and more. PAM's legendary reputation for non-stick performance allows you to remove your air fried foods with ease, while enjoying a no-mess clean-up.

PAM Air Fryer Spray is the latest addition to the brand's versatile collection of cooking sprays. PAM Baking Spray, made with flour, is an essential for all your holiday baking. For omelets, casseroles and so much more, PAM Original Non-Stick Cooking Spray is a pantry must-have.

PAM Air Fryer Spray, featuring an orange colored can, is now available for a suggested retail price of $3.99. To learn more about PAM Air Fryer Spray and the full collection of PAM Cooking Sprays, visit pamcookingspray.com.

1: Circana POS, L13 WE 10/20/2024

2: Circana National Eating Trends for Year ending March 2024

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities, and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5636

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.