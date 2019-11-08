New Pancreatic Cancer Public Service Announcement

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation (Elvin Howard, Sr. PCAF) will premiere a new public service announcement (PSA) to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer in people of color on Friday, November 8, at its annual benefit. Created with partner Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer, the PSA focuses on the need for more information about the best treatment options, to help change the narrative around pancreatic cancer.

"Pancreatic cancer disproportionally affects people of color," states Elvin Howard, Jr., President of the foundation. By collaborating with Let's Win, the foundation aims to raise awareness of the risk factors and symptoms of pancreatic cancer, and how to find proper treatment for this disease.

Along with members of the Howard family, the PSA features noted pancreatic cancer specialist Dr. Allyson Ocean and BRCA awareness advocate Erika Stallings, who is raising awareness about the prevalence of BRCA mutations in Blacks and Latinx. BRCA mutation carriers are at increased risk for breast, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer.

Making sure that everyone everywhere has the information they need when facing pancreatic cancer is the core mission of Let's Win. "We are committed to making sure that all people, regardless of race, demographics, socioeconomics, or native language, have access to the best treatment options for pancreatic cancer," says Let's Win Founding Executive Director Cindy Gavin. Let's Win connects doctors, researchers, and patients through an active web-based platform and robust social media campaigns on Facebook and Twitter, to reach all who are affected by pancreatic cancer and bring them the latest information about this disease.

About Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer

Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer (www.letswinpc.org) is an online pancreatic cancer community where patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers can share information about the latest science-driven treatment options. The site includes an interactive patient and family forum where patients describe their treatment plans; information on promising science; highlights from the latest clinical trials; information about managing care during treatment; and current pancreatic cancer news. The Let's Win Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of world-renowned scientists and physicians who lead cutting-edge research on pancreatic cancer. Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer is a 501(c)(3) organization, and an affiliate of the Lustgarten Foundation.

About the Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation

Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation (www.ElvinHowardSrPCAF.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on the reduction of pancreatic cancer deaths and family hardship in communities of color by bringing innovative support and awareness to pancreatic cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers, and families. Our vision is that pancreatic cancer will be rare, early detection will be common, and those diagnosed will receive timely treatment, comprehensive support, and ultimately, be cured of the disease.

