New Paper Analyzes Accelerating Trend Away from Dollar's Dominance as Reserve Currency

News provided by

DoubleLine

May 12, 2023, 16:12 ET

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar disintermediation from global trade is gaining speed as sovereign states negotiate and implement accords to transact cross-border investment and trade in their own currencies, DoubleLine Global Bond Strategy Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell observes in a new research paper.

To read the paper, titled "Dollar Disintermediation Gathering Steam: the How and the Why," please click on the following link: https://doubleline.com/markets-insights/dollar-disintermediation-bill-campbell-5-2023/ 

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine

Also from this source

Research Paper Sees through Stresses to Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate Credit

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares May 2023 Distribution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics