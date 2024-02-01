NEW PAPER: Parkinson's Patients Struggle to Access Optimal Treatment

Insurance barriers and coverage delays keep innovative treatments from improving the lives of the more than 1 million Americans with Parkinson's disease.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coverage delays, restrictive insurance policies and a lack of specialized health care providers often prevent Americans with Parkinson's disease from receiving optimal treatment, explains a new physician-authored policy paper from the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition.

"Parkinson's Disease: Improving Treatment While Working Toward a Cure," describes the highly individualized nature of the disease and the importance of having accessible options to tailor treatment.

Targeted New Treatments Can Improve Quality of Life

Over the years, the paper explains, treatments for Parkinson's have become more targeted and effective. For example, newer formulations of the first line Parkinson's treatment levodopa can prolong patients' relief from symptoms and are available in multiple forms – oral, inhaled or infused – to accommodate patients' individual needs.

Meanwhile, a procedure known as deep brain stimulation has proven to reduce motor symptoms, and focused ultrasound can reduce tremor.

Access Barriers Persist

Access barriers, however, often keep patients from benefitting from newer treatments.

Health plan restrictions like step therapy can block patients from getting the medication that works best for them. Long delays between when the FDA approves a new medication and when health plans begin covering the treatment can also undermine treatment. And a shortage of specialty health care providers prevents patients from getting the care they need.

Patients Deserve Policy Solutions

The paper recommends a multipronged solution that includes:

Policy changes to reduce insurance restrictions

Policies that ensure timely coverage for newly approved treatments

Enhanced telehealth access to supplement specialty providers

Incentives to encourage more medical students to pursue neurology

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is characterized by symptoms such as tremor, rigidity, balance difficulties and slow movement. These symptoms can intensify as the disease progresses, impacting patients' and caregivers' quality of life.

READ THE PAPER: Parkinson's Disease: Improving Treatment While Working Toward a Cure

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE MOVEMENT DISORDERS POLICY COALITION:

"This report serves as a clarion call to health care providers, policymakers and insurance companies. By improving access to treatment and prioritizing patient-centered care, we can improve the quality of life for people living with this challenging condition."

About the Authors

The paper is co-authored by Mary Ann Chapman, PhD, and David Charles, MD. Mary Ann Chapman, PhD, is a scientific writer based in Mead, Washington. David Charles, MD, is a practicing neurologist and chief medical officer of the Alliance for Patient Access.

About the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition

The Movement Disorders Policy Coalition brings together advocacy groups, health care providers, patients and other stakeholders to inform policy impacting patient-centered care for people living with movement disorders.

SOURCE Movement Disorders Policy Coalition