New Parents as Teachers Board Members Elected for 2018-2020 Term

"It's an honor to welcome new leaders to our Board," stated Constance Gully, president and CEO. "These individuals bring a wealth of expertise in areas vital to our work including early education policy, culturally and linguistically responsive methodology and pedagogy, literacy and early language development, pediatric medicine and more." Ms. Gully added, "Our entire organization benefits from the energy, ideas and guidance provided by a wonderful Board. We look forward to successful collaboration in the important work underway to support children and their families."

New 2018 Board members:

Libby Doggett , Ph.D ., Early learning expert, Austin, TX

., learning expert, Susan U. Lipstein , Parent Educator and Physician's Assistant Clayton, MO

, Parent Educator and Physician's Assistant Adele Robinson , Karabelle Pizzigati Professor, University of Maryland College Park

Karabelle Pizzigati Professor, Melanie Rubin , Director, Dallas Early Education Alliance, Dallas, TX

, Director, Dallas Early Education Alliance, Francis Rushton M.D ., Director, South Carolina Quality through Technology and Innovation in Pediatrics, Birmingham, AL

., Director, South Carolina Quality through Technology and Innovation in Pediatrics, Aaliyah A. Samuel , Ed.D ., Director of Education, National Governors Association, Washington, DC

., Director of Education, National Governors Association, Francis Vigil , Education Specialist, Native Culture, History and Language, U.S. Bureau of Indian Education, Rio Rancho, NM

PATNC's Chairman, Patricia J. Kempthorne concluded, "The organization has and will continue to be led by respected leaders from diverse backgrounds who are united in a shared commitment to evidence-based home visiting because we know it works to fundamentally improve the health, education and economic stability of children and families. We appreciate all who have and will engage with us in accomplishing our mission."

Directors completing service : Colleen Kraft, MD; Don Senti, retired educator; and Sharon Wells, formerly with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education.

About Parents as Teachers (PAT)

PAT builds strong communities, thriving families and children who are healthy, safe and ready to learn by matching parents and caregivers with trained professionals who visit from pregnancy through kindergarten. Supported by 35 years of research-proven outcomes, the internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model serves 193,200 families in 50 states, 115 Tribal organizations, five countries and one Territory. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, PAT provides affiliates with training and support. More: http://www.parentsasteachers.org/ Twitter: @NatlPAT

