New Park Invites Guests to Tip Toe Amongst the Flowers and Help Pollinators Flourish

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollinator Park . . . coming soon! Poln8rs Plus, a non-profit conservation organization, is purchasing 134 acres near Calhoun Falls in Abbeville County, SC to open a first of its kind fully dedicated Pollinator Park. When completed, this amazing agri-tourism attraction will feature a whopping 20 miles of well-maintained native perennial wildflower beds, with mowed paths between each bed. There will also be at least twenty acres of pick-your-own commercial berry production, at least ten acres of sunflowers, a large vegetable garden, a large herb garden, hundreds of Muscadine grapevines, and all kinds of other native trees, shrubs, and vines.

American Bumble Bee (Bombus pensylvanicus) on Swamp Sunflower (Helianthus angustifolius) Blue Orchard Bee (Osmia lignaria) on native Blackberry (Rubus species)

Centrally located between Charlotte to the east, Atlanta to the west, and Charleston to the south, the park will also welcome overnight guests with shaded camp sites, RV hook-ups, and possibly a few Glamping sites as well. There are currently two ponds on the properties. There are also plans for a nature center, complete with a gift shop. The park is located in an excellent dark sky location, so nights sky observations will take place at least once per month. The park will have a telescope on site, but visitors will be welcome to bring their own equipment as well.

Along with all of these other features, perhaps the coolest and most important feature of all will be that the long-term goal is for the entire park to be totally off-grid, with zero fuels burned on the property. Eventually all vehicles and equipment will be electric, and there will be a large display of assorted models of solar space heaters, solar water heaters, solar ovens, and many other solar heat-activated devices. We will also implement rain water harvesting, with bio-sand water filtration and solar sterilization.

All wildlife, plants and animals observed on the Pollinator Park property will be photographed and recorded on iNaturalist. We will also encourage wildlife conservation research and environmental research at the Pollinator Park in any and every way that we can.

The first native wildflowers will begin blooming this summer (2021), and there will be a spectacular display of butterfly and pollinator attracting native wildflowers in bloom beginning in late September, and continuing through October. Pick-your-own berry production will begin in 2022, and include acres of Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, and Muscadine Grapes.

For more information about the park, please go to our website at www.poln8rsplus.org.

Note: We are currently accepting applications for one or more growers, and one or more individuals who can construct all of the solar heat devices.

