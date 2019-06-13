New Parker Study Unveils Disparities in Peoples' Views of Aging

The Aging in America Survey also reveals that the number one fear people face in the aging process is physical health issues. 66% of those polled have this fear while 59% fear mental health decline. The third top fear is running out of money.

Roughly one-third (34%) of Americans have experienced ageism in some form with 11% feeling it was because they were old and nearly twice as many (19%) saying it was because they were young.

"These results show that there is still work to be done in distilling aging myths and misconceptions. At Parker we see and hear stories about people of all ages who are realizing they can do great things at any age," says Parker President and CEO Roberto Muñiz. "That's why at the end of 2018 we launched the #WithIt Movement which highlights stories of people celebrating life at every age."

The survey also addressed some common forms of ageism in disguise such as the recent "aging challenge" that hit social media, children being asked to dress up like 100-year-olds on the 100th day of school, and birthday cards and commercials that make fun of the aging process. 20% of those polled say they are now better informed after hearing these examples of ageism and feel the knowledge will change the way they think about aging or act toward older people in the future.

The goal of the Aging in America Survey is to track opinions over time, helping to inform the conversation around aging in America. To view the full report contact Parker Communications Manager, Danielle Woodruffe at dwoodruffe@parkerlife.org.

About Parker Health Group, Inc.

Parker Health Group, Inc. is a non-for-profit, New Jersey-based aging services organization with over 111 years' experience that is committed to empowering older Americans.

