New Parlor Suites Now Available at Trump International Beach Resort

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort, situated on South Florida's Sunny Isles Beach, has introduced a new room type, now available for reservation. The luxury resort's new Parlor Suites offer a two or three-bedroom layout, allowing families or "travel pods" the opportunity to safely gather as pandemic-related restrictions are eased. Additionally, the resort recently renovated its lobby, including adding a new restaurant.

The new room type is a part of an overall revamp of spaces and services at the resort. During its temporary closure last year, the management team took the time to strategize and reimagine the guest experience from start to finish. This includes the recently renovated lobby, and new Saka Mori restaurant, as well as the official launch of Go Hotel Life, a comprehensive contactless guest services app.

Two-Bedroom Parlor Suite

The 1,214-square-foot suite offers either bay or ocean views and accommodates up to eight guests. One bedroom features a king-size bed and sleeper sofa, while the other features two queen-size beds.

Three-Bedroom Parlor Suite

Also available with bay or ocean views, this suite encompasses 1,764 square feet and accommodates up to 12 guests. It features a king-size bed with sleeper sofa, as well as two queen-size beds in the second and third bedrooms.

The suites include the following:

High-speed internet access (WiFi)

iHome station

46-inch LED Samsung TV

Simmons Felicity Pillow Top mattress

mattress Kitchenette with mini-fridge, microwave, coffee maker and wet bar

Washer and dryer

Spacious bathroom with granite countertops

Glass-enclosed shower and tub

Luxurious bathroom amenities

Bathrobes and slippers

Lobby Renovations and New Restaurant

The redesigned lobby provides a more open and expansive environment while simultaneously creating smaller, intimate spaces for guests to naturally social distance. Interior designer Carolina Keimig of BA-HAUS /KNF drew on her inspiration from the resort's surroundings on Sunny Isles Beach to create an arrival experience featuring a light, natural color palette of bronzes, seafoam green and blues, as well as curved silhouettes that seamlessly flow like waves from space to space. New furniture provides separate spaces for guests to spread out, work or relax. Other new elements include a striking onyx back wall placed behind the front desk, a preserved moss wall and an oversized, honeycomb-patterned chandelier. Located in the lobby, Saka Mori is open to both the public and resort guests, offering a menu of Japanese fusion dishes, including a variety of sushi and sashimi. The restaurant is owned and run by husband-and-wife team, May Shigetomi and Chef Hiroshi Shigetomi, who have opened other successful South Florida restaurants together.

For more information, please call (305) 692-5771 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.

Trump International Beach Resort Miami

An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group - Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, the Planet Kids program, and 22,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space. Dining options include the modern American Neomi's, the all-new Saka Mori and Gili's Beach Club and Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com.

