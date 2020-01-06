New Partner and Chief Consulting Officer Joins Goliath Consulting Group

Reggie's previous experience include several executive roles at FOCUS Brands with Cinnabon as Vice President, Brand Operations and Schlotzsky's as Vice President, Franchise Operations. Prior to joining FOCUS, Reggie held prominent operations roles as EVP and COO of major fast casual concepts and a hospitality management company specializing in airport concessions. Reggie will leverage his extensive franchising experience and expansive knowledge of restaurant business dynamics on behalf of Goliath's clients.

As a Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) Partner, Goliath Consulting enjoys a ten-year track record of creating client success among local, regional and multi-unit national restaurant chains. Company President Jay Bandy and Reggie Coachman both sit on the board of the GRA. "Reggie offers a solid grasp of business systems, industry trends, employee behavior science and guest experience insights. This data, and the know-how to apply it, is exactly what many of our clients need," Jay explained. "Reggie's successful record of developing and executing business strategy is an important asset to our team at Goliath Consulting, and we are very excited to add new specialized services to our lineup."

About Goliath Consulting Group

Goliath Consulting Group with headquarters in Norcross, Georgia offers a dynamic array of business development solutions, tailored to meet the needs of each individual client – in addition to a full suite of knowledge and tools that help make restaurants more profitable, including strategic planning, menu development, new restaurant development, branding, marketing, franchising, equipment, technology, evaluations, outsourcing, contract restaurant management and more. Goliath Consulting enjoys a ten-year track record of creating client success among local, regional and national restaurant chains.

SOURCE Goliath Consulting Group

Related Links

http://www.goliathconsulting.com

