New Partner Quinn Gormley to Join Ranks at Tidwell Group as Firm’s Expansion Continues

"Quinn will join one of the most talented, impressive and client centric teams in the country," said J. Barry Tidwell, Tidwell Group National Managing Partner. "As Tidwell Group continues to strategically expand its national presence, Quinn will enable us to increase our exceptional service that all of our clients deserve."

Quinn Gormley, joins Tidwell Group as a Partner with a quarter century of experience in commercial real estate development, which has been principally focused on affordable housing, tax oriented investments and economic development. He has extensive practice in structured financing including conventional and tax-exempt revenue bond transactions. Prior to his current position, Quinn was the Director of Real Estate Consulting with one of the largest CPA firms in the country. He previously supervised all multifamily housing efforts of one of the top ENR rated construction firms in the nation. Quinn has served as Vice President of Real Estate for one of the nation's largest community development banks, originated LIHTC investments for two nationally recognized syndication firms and served as the rental programs manager for the state of Arizona. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and has been certified as a Real Estate Development Finance Professional by the National Development Council.

Quinn is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Outside the office, he continues to take an active role in veteran service initiatives. He also acts as an advisor to several non-profit corporations and serves on civic advisory boards. Through his diverse experience within the industry, he has successfully provided multi-level oversight on the development of more than 6,000 units of multi-family and single family affordable housing. His experience will continue to affirm Tidwell Group's place as a trusted advisory group and a leading client-first firm within the affordable housing and community development industries.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm that specializes in the real estate and construction industries. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is developing long-term client relationships through value driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

