New Partnership Announcement: Safe-T and Towerwall Team Up to Deliver Safe-T's Zero Trust Suite of Products

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) is pleased to announce that Towerwall Inc., one of the leading cybersecurity solution providers in the United States, has partnered with Safe-T as a reseller of Safe-T's Zero Trust suite of products. Safe-T's solutions will be added to Towerwall's wide range of information security products and services to offer Safe-T's Software Defined Access solutions to businesses of all sizes and types in the Northeast region of the USA.

As the world becomes much more digital and connected, organizations open their network and internal applications to the outside world (e.g. employees, customers, business partners, 3rd party vendors, mobile, IOT), much more than in the past. But while the amount of external parties is ever growing and evolving, the common methods to providing access to external parties have stayed the same and they all have one common flaw - these methods allow access before the authentication, essentially exposing the organization's services to both trusted and untrusted sources.

Safe-T's Secure Application Access introduces an evolution in the way organizations grant secure external access to their services. Built on Safe-T's Software Defined Perimeter and patented reverse-access technologies, it offers true secure and transparent access for all entities to internal applications and data.

"Strategic organizations rely heavily on their partners and trusted advisors to help build strong and effective security practices. ", said Shachar Daniel, Safe-T's Co-Founder and CEO. "Towerwall provides their clients with best-of-breed security solutions and services and we are therefore extremely excited to announce our partnership. We look forward to helping Towerwell and its team build a secure foundation for their clients."

For over 25 years, Towerwall Inc., a premier partner with industry-leading information security technologies, has been providing organizations with an integrated approach to solving security & policy management needs.

"Security technologies are evolving, and Safe-T brings a new way to connect securely. Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) redefines secure access and authentication. It revolutionizes the way our customers connect, giving access to the right people and transparently removes potential human errors and threats they bring to their network.", said Michelle Drolet CEO, Towerwall Inc.

About Safe-T™

Safe-T™ Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud. Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

For more information about Safe-T and its products visit: https://www.safe-t.com

About Towerwall Inc.

Towerwall Inc. is a woman-owned information security company offering a comprehensive suite of security services and solutions using best-of-breed tools and information security services. Our time-tested methodologies provide a consistent, repeatable, and measurable approach to information security; ranging from auditing and profiling to design and implementation. Towerwall's 4E methodology, Evaluate Establish Educate Enforce, is time-tested, and provides a consistent, repeatable, and measurable approach to information security.

For more information about Towerwall and its services visit: https://towerwall.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its Zero Trust Suite of products and the potential of the partnership with Towerwall to address market need and/or demand. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

PRESS CONTACT

Karin Tamir

Karin.Tamir@safe-t.com

+972-9-8666110

SOURCE Safe-T

Related Links

https://towerwall.com/

