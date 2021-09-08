New Partnership Between Argonaut Private Equity and FABco Brings Growth Opportunity Tweet this

As is common with Argonaut investments, the FABco partnership is founder-led. Brothers Martin Paul, Matthew Paul and Mark Paul continue to maintain the partnership as they work together with the Argonaut team to bring the company to the next level.

"Our competitive advantage has always been the character of our people and the strength of our relationships with each other, our suppliers and our customers," said FABco CEO Martin Paul. "Our partnership with Argonaut Private Equity lets us build on that strength while providing new resources for growth at a pivotal time."

Argonaut CEO Steve Mitchell calls the investment an example of "the right partnership with the right people at the right time."

"With an infusion of infrastructure investment on the horizon and the strength of the balance sheet, this company can really grow the way the Paul brothers always envisioned — and we're excited to be part of it," he said.

About FABco

FABco has been supplying America's need for superior engineered rebar and on-demand concrete products, services and installation since 2010. The Houston, Texas-based company serves customers from additional production facilities and technical resource centers in Central Texas, North Texas, Utah, and Colorado. FABco fulfills its mission to improve the lives of all associated with the company through teamwork, stewardship and integrity.

About Argonaut Private Equity

Founded in 2002, Argonaut Private Equity is a Tulsa-based private equity firm with $3 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across key industry sectors including manufacturing, industrials and energy services. Argonaut partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations. In 2018, Argonaut raised Argonaut Private Equity Fund IV to continue its history of generating attractive investment returns through a disciplined approach and aligning interest with those of its investors and business partners.

SOURCE Argonaut Private Equity