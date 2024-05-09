New Partnership Between Pro Football Retired Players Association and AI Reach Agency Brings AI Technology Offering to Retired NFL Players

ARLINGTON, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced a new partnership with AI Reach Agency (AIRA Corporate), a technology company specializing in social media marketing using artificial intelligence.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi stated that the newly established partnership with AIRA will offer a new suite of marketing and branding services for retired NFL players.

"PFRPA's partnership with AIRA will allow retired NFL players to expand their social media presence, while helping to build their profiles for sponsorships, brand partnerships and media interactions," Agbasi said. "The potential for our PFRPA members is exciting, particularly with the rapid pace at which AI technology continues to evolve."

AIRA Chief Executive Officer Dale Thompson expressed how the new partnership with PFRPA extends a shared vision to support retired athletes following their football careers.

"We are looking forward to being the exclusive social media marketing partner for PFRPA, as we carry out our mission to empower athletes' legacies through AI technology," Thompson said. "We are honored to be working closely with PFRPA, an organization that holds such a strong commitment to its members and is making it possible for them to have access to this very exciting offering."

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

