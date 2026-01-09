New Partnership Between PureWay and PPSWG Aims to Transform How America Manages Pharmaceutical Waste

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to strengthen the nation's approach to pharmaceutical waste management, PureWay and the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG) today announced a strategic collaboration to improve safety, compliance, and sustainability in pharmaceutical waste management.

Millions of Americans rely on self-administered injectable medications every day, including insulin, GLP-1 therapies, migraine biologics, and autoimmune biologics. The resulting waste (billions of discarded needles and syringes) poses both an environmental and health safety challenge. Together, PureWay and PPSWG will work to enhance collection systems, expand access to safe and environmentally friendly disposal, and provide education on proper drug and sharps disposal.

"This is about raising the standard for how the healthcare industry manages pharmaceutical and medical waste," said Jeff Miglicco, CEO & Co-Founder of PureWay. "PureWay has spent years building safe, easy-to-use disposal solutions for healthcare facilities and at-home patients. We make compliance simpler and sustainability achievable. Working with PPSWG, we're creating a safer, cleaner system that benefits patients, caregivers, healthcare workers, and the environment."

Pharmaceutical waste is a growing concern for manufacturers, health-care facilities, and regulators in terms of environmental impact and compliance risk. The waste volume and regulatory pressure mean that best-practice waste-management and stewardship (especially for pharmaceuticals) is both a business and compliance imperative. Through its comprehensive solutions and nationwide infrastructure, PureWay enables organizations to meet these challenges head-on, ensuring safe collection, compliant disposal, and sustainable management of pharmaceutical waste while supporting pharmaceutical clients in exceeding evolving regulatory standards.

A critical component of the proper stewardship of such waste is ensuring that consumers are aware of how to dispose of these products. PPSWG is a non-profit association that supports public education on the proper use, storage, and disposal of medication and sharps. Through this partnership, PPSWG and PureWay will expand this valuable service, supporting community health and safety by enhancing efforts to provide education on the proper management and disposal of sharps products.

"We're excited to team up with PureWay to show what's possible when leaders in the industry work together," said Irina Butler, Executive Director of PPSWG. "The collaboration strengthens PPSWG's commitment to safeguarding public health through education and responsible disposal of medicines and sharps. This effort will help to protect and educate communities while setting a new standard for responsible and sustainable pharmaceutical waste management nationwide."

This collaboration strengthens PureWay's mission to be the nation's leading provider of pharmaceutical and medical waste solutions. It complements their existing programs and partnerships, reinforcing their ability to deliver comprehensive, compliant, and sustainable services across the $40 billion regulated waste industry.

PureWay is a national leader in medical and pharmaceutical waste management solutions, helping thousands of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and organizations safely and sustainably manage medical waste. By combining innovative technology with unmatched customer service, PureWay delivers smarter, greener, and compliant waste programs. To learn more, please visit PureWay.com.

The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG) is a membership association representing over 365 producers of branded and generic prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products and sharps. PPSWG's mission is to provide infrastructure, guidance, and subject matter expertise to support member compliance and improve awareness of existing pharmaceutical disposal options. Learn more at PPSWG.org.

