New Partnership Between UKISS and TOOL Global to Revolutionize the Digital Security Industry in the Crypto Space

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOOL Global announces the establishment of a strategic partnership with Singapore-headquartered company UKISS Technology that aims to revolutionise the crypto wallet solution industry with enhanced protection and user experience. On July 14, 2021, the MOU signing ceremony between both organizations had gathered more than 150 attendees gracing this live broadcast.

Ben Chan, Chairman of WOLOT Foundation, indicated that the patented technology and international resources brought by UKISS have brought huge advantages to the TOOL Global ecosystem. This collaboration shall allow both parties to join forces in specialty of technology, community, and operations, while TOOL Global accelerate its integration with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and promote the cross-chain integration with other chains. Moving forward, more projects will be introduced to the ecosystem to provide high-quality services to users on it. TOOL Global welcomes blockchain projects from all around the world to come on board and join and incubate as the ecosystem grows.

James Gan, CEO of UKISS Technology, shared that the UKISS patented data security technology, the UKISS HUGWARE© have been granted patents in most major markets including China, United States, etc. This allows UKISS to develop a safe and easy-to-use hardware wallet, which fills the current hardware wallet market demand. Even if users forget the password and long mnemonic phrases, UKISS hardware wallet can easily retrieve your data and crypto assets while storing them safely and securely. The demand for crypto wallets in emerging markets in China and Southeast Asia is growing explosively, and the global market is estimated to reach 692 million USD in 2027. Moving forward, this collaboration will certainly bolster the development of new projects and nurture talents in this thriving crypto space.

About TOOL Global

Headquartered in Singapore since 2017, the TOOL Ecosystem is an ecosystem that empowers the digital transformation of SMEs by helping SMEs to adopt blockchain technology with minimal cost and effort. Besides that, the TOOL Ecosystem allows users to have access to their data while enhancing their data privacy. For more information, please visit: www.tool.global.

About UKISS Technology

UKISS Technology is pioneering the next-generation cryptosecurity wallet that is simple, safe, and secure to use. Their technology has also been granted patents in most major markets including China, the United States, Europe, Asia, and India. Their clients include government ministries, leading medical healthcare providers based in the APAC region, and major FinTech players. For more information, please visit: www.ukiss.io.

