New Partnership Brings Medically Tailored Meals and Grocery Boxes to Eligible Medicaid Members in Oswego County

New partnership connects eligible Oswego County Medicaid members with food and nutrition support. Post this

As OCO's new nutrition partner, Umoja Food For Health will help reconnect eligible community members with nutrition services designed to support better health. The partnership also expands the program by offering medically tailored grocery boxes in addition to prepared meals, allowing more people to receive nutrition support that fits their needs.

Every participant begins with a one-on-one nutrition assessment with a registered dietitian, who helps create a personalized nutrition plan based on the individual's health conditions and dietary needs.

"Good nutrition can change lives. When someone is managing a chronic condition, having access to the right food isn't just helpful—it can make a real difference in how they feel every day," said Chris Woods, President of Umoja Food For Health. "We're honored to partner with Oswego County Opportunities to improve health outcomes and help more people access nutritious foods and personalized guidance from registered dietitians."

Kevin Dean, Oswego County Opportunities. Inc. Executive Director added "far too many people face barriers to accessing healthy food, especially while managing complex health conditions. Through our partnership with Umoja Food For Health, we're bringing practical, meaningful support directly to people who need it most. By combining medically tailored nutrition services with OCO's commitment to serving our community, we can help residents improve their health, maintain their independence, and build a stronger future for themselves and their families."

The partnership supports eligible Medicaid members living with qualifying health conditions by providing nutrition interventions designed to improve health while addressing barriers to accessing healthy food.

Services may include:

Medically tailored meals

Medically tailored grocery boxes

Nutrition assessment by a registered dietitian

Ongoing nutrition support and education

Who May Be Eligible

Eligible Medicaid members who meet New York State 1115 Waiver requirements may qualify. You may be eligible if:

You're currently enrolled in a participating New York State Medicaid health plan

You have a chronic or high-risk condition

Common qualifying conditions include: Diabetes, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, HIV, cancer Pregnancy-related nutrition-sensitive, mental or behavioral health conditions



How to Check Eligibility or Enroll

Eligible individuals, healthcare providers and community organizations can learn more or begin the enrollment process by contacting OCO's intake team:

Call: 315-592-0807

Email: [email protected]

After reaching out, individuals complete a brief intake, a Health-Related Social Needs (HRSN) screening, and an eligibility assessment to confirm eligibility.

Healthcare providers and community organizations are encouraged to refer eligible patients who may benefit from medically tailored nutrition support.

About Umoja Food For Health

Umoja Food For Health, a division of Umoja Health, is a national leader in Food is Medicine solutions, helping health plans, healthcare providers, government agencies and community organizations improve health outcomes through nutrition-centered care. Umoja delivers clinically guided programs that combine medically tailored meals and groceries, produce prescriptions, registered dietitian services, nutrition education, technology-enabled engagement and nationwide fulfillment. By integrating clinical expertise, nutrition and operational excellence, Umoja helps organizations expand access to care, improve outcomes and scale sustainable Food is Medicine programs. Learn more at umojafoodforhealth.com.

About Oswego County Opportunities

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) is a community-based organization serving Oswego County through a variety of health, nutrition, housing, workforce development, and family support programs.

SOURCE Umoja Health