Umoja Health Names Chris Woods President of Umoja Food For Health

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Umoja Health today announced the promotion of Chris Woods to President of Umoja Food For Health, a division of Umoja Health dedicated to advancing nutrition-centered solutions that improve health outcomes and expand access to care. Woods brings more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of food and health, strengthening Umoja's leadership in the Food Is Medicine movement.

Since joining Umoja Health, Woods has helped shape and scale Food For Health initiatives that integrate nutrition into healthcare delivery. His career has been driven by a longstanding belief in the power of food to improve whole-person health, informed by decades of leadership across food systems, health innovation, and community impact.

As President of Umoja Food For Health, Woods will lead the expansion of food, clinical, and platform services, along with comprehensive program management and whole-person health solutions, supporting Umoja's growing partnerships with health plans, providers, and community organizations nationwide.

"Chris embodies the leadership and vision needed to guide Umoja Food For Health at a critical moment for our organization and a pivotal moment for our healthcare system," said Todd Avery, CEO of Umoja Health. "His strategic insight, operational expertise, and deep commitment to health equity give me complete confidence in his ability to expand our impact while advancing the Food Is Medicine movement."

Woods said, "I've seen firsthand how access to good food can change how people feel, function, and live. This work is deeply meaningful to me, and I'm honored to lead Umoja Food For Health as we continue building solutions that help people feel better and support lasting health."

Jordan Laccetti, President of Umoja Health, added, "Chris is a trusted leader who understands both the complexity and the responsibility of this work. His ability to connect purpose with execution makes him the right person to lead this next chapter, and I'm excited to have Chris at the helm as we introduce new ways of improving health and wellbeing in communities across the country."

Under Woods' leadership, Umoja Food For Health will continue advancing integrated nutrition and health solutions that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and strengthen communities.

About Umoja Health

Umoja Health delivers scalable food and nutrition solutions that improve outcomes and advance health equity. The company partners with healthcare organizations, payers, and community stakeholders to address social drivers of health through a combination of nourishing food and virtual health solutions built around an integrated, whole person care approach to health. Learn more at UmojaHealth.com and UmojaFoodForHealth.com.

