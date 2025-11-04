Umoja Health and Virtual Health Partners Join Forces to Deliver Scalable Nutrition and Digital Health Solutions to Food Insecure and Underserved Communities

Integrating VHP's proven platform and nationwide dietitian network with Umoja's national reach and expertise in food and nutrition insecurity delivers scalable nutrition solutions that improve access, outcomes, and equity across communities.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Umoja Health, a leading provider of integrated food, health, and logistics solutions, announced today its acquisition of Virtual Health Partners (VHP) and its proprietary VHPGo® platform.

This integration addresses a major challenge shared by government and commercial health plans, nonprofits, and community organizations focused on food-as-medicine —how to expand access to healthy food and nutrition support for underserved, higher-risk populations. The acquisition combines VHP's advanced virtual care and nutrition education platform with Umoja's scalable food and logistics solutions, uniting technology and food-as-medicine in a single, end-to-end model. Together, they deliver a comprehensive approach that makes healthy food and nutrition guidance more accessible, supports better health outcomes, and creates measurable impact in communities across the country.

"This union underscores the meaning of 'Umoja' — unity," said Hugh K. Williams, Chairman and Managing Partner of Umoja Health. "By bringing together two organizations with complementary strengths and shared missions, we're creating a more connected platform to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in health today. Umoja Health and VHP are now united in advancing equity and access to quality food and better health for all—reaching more people, across more communities, with greater impact."

Virtual Health Partners (VHP) is a recognized leader in delivering nutrition support to underserved populations, connecting members nationwide to a network of registered dietitians through its technology-driven platform. VHP's outcomes-focused virtual model delivers high engagement and adherence, which, when combined with tailored food delivery, has been shown to improve health, nutrition literacy and key biometrics associated with chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. This integrated approach to food and nutrition education is engineered to deliver ROI by improving chronic disease management, boosting quality scores, and reducing the total cost of care.

"Our advanced platform and proven technology have always been designed to engage individuals in meaningful ways and support sustainable health outcomes," said Jillian Bridgette Cohen, Founder of Virtual Health Partners and newly appointed Chief Growth Officer of Umoja Health. "Long-term change happens when people have access to quality, affordable foods and the knowledge needed to make healthier choices. By combining Umoja's ability to deliver nutritious foods and remove barriers to access with VHP's proven nutrition education and virtual support, we're creating a truly game-changing solution for our partners and the communities we serve. It's a natural fit that will amplify our impact and help more people live healthier lives."

Bringing Value to Partners

For Umoja's Food For Health partners, the platform now incorporates VHP's AI-driven behavioral tools and nutrition-focused telehealth visits, providing real-time insights on member engagement and adherence that enable predictive intervention and demonstrate clear ROI for food-as-medicine programs. Through partnerships with premier medically tailored meal providers and offerings that include groceries, fresh produce, and plant-based prescriptions, Umoja can now connect these nutrition solutions to VHP's national network of registered dietitians and virtual care technology, delivering a seamless, data-driven experience that drives better outcomes and greater value for partners.

VHP's virtual care solution expands access to nutrition education through virtual appointments and 24/7 messaging with registered dietitians, on-demand wellness tools, and condition-specific content—services that are often out of reach for lower-income, higher-risk populations. Further integration with Umoja's Nutrition Security division strengthens collaboration with food banks, hunger relief agencies, and community-based organizations to address food insecurity, expand nutrition education, and improve health outcomes for underserved populations.

For VHP's existing customers, the acquisition provides seamless, single-platform access to the full suite of food solutions including medically tailored prescription food boxes and produce and plant-based offerings, all backed by Umoja Health's enterprise-grade logistics and nationwide distribution capabilities. This unified model reduces administrative burdens, eliminates the need for multiple vendor contracts, and accelerates a plan's ability to launch comprehensive, high-impact food-as-medicine benefits at scale.

Together, this integrated ecosystem delivers a 360-degree experience—connecting food, clinical care, and technology—to help organizations scale impact, enhance access and engagement, and support healthier, more connected lives.

"The acquisition of VHP is a significant milestone in advancing Umoja Health's growth strategy," said Todd Avery, Chief Executive Officer of Umoja Health. "By integrating VHP's clinical services and proven virtual care platform with our food services, we're expanding the reach and scalability of our solutions—particularly for rural and underserved communities where access to care is often limited. This is a powerful extension of Umoja's mission to unite food, health, and technology to improve quality of life for people across the country."

About Umoja Health

Umoja Health is a minority-owned food, health, and logistics company dedicated to advancing nutrition security and reducing the impact of social drivers of health through holistic, scalable solutions. Its Food For Health division is a leader in food-as-medicine, providing medically tailored foods, clinical dietary expertise, and end-to-end program management to partners nationwide—all fueling the drive for equity and access to quality food and better health for all. Learn more at UmojaFoodForHealth.com or UmojaHealth.com.

About Virtual Health Partners (VHP)

Virtual Health Partners (VHP) is a pioneer in providing comprehensive nutrition services and support across multiple conditions to underserved populations, offering an advanced digital platform that combines nutrition-focused telehealth visits, personalized dietary and wellness programming, and real-time behavioral tools to drive meaningful engagement and measurable outcomes. Learn more at VirtualHealthPartners.com or vhpgo.com.

