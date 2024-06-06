New Partnership Connects Leadership Excellence to Improved Post-Acute Care

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As our population ages, long-term care will become more important than ever. That's why two healthcare entities recently joined to form the Post-Acute Leadership Institute (PALI), created to help post-acute organizations rewire their approach to leadership training.

PALI is a partnership between the leaders of the Post-Acute Executive HR Roundtable (industry veterans Tracy Jansen, Ed Goddard, Nick Porter, and Mark Bush) and the cofounders of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group® (HPSG) (Quint Studer and Dan Collard).

"A compassionate society has an obligation to provide excellent care for our elders," says Ed Goddard, Esq., founder and CAO of the Post-Acute Executive HR Roundtable. "They're not just patients or residents; they're our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, grandmas and grandpas. We have an incredible opportunity to reimagine, rewire, and revitalize their care."

PALI provides customized in-person and virtual programming targeted for the unique challenges of post-acute organizations (including long-term care facilities, home care, and hospice), perhaps for the first time. The goal is to provide leaders with the right skills, tools, and knowledge to reimagine their engagement of staff, residents, and families.

PALI takes a collaborative approach to helping post-acute organizations rewire their leadership. First, they narrow the scope of leadership to help leaders prioritize the most important needs.

Also, they use a process called Precision Leader Development™ (PLD) to provide leaders the right skills, tools, and knowledge for their individual needs, learning styles, and experience.

"Not only does this help them become better leaders, it has a huge impact on leader retention, which is very much needed in post-acute," notes HPSG Cofounder Dan Collard.

The result is a cohort of leaders who are equipped and empowered to act as "owners" rather than "renters," solving problems on the local level (those closest to issues come up with the best fixes).

"Imagine the impact this kind of leader will have on everyday operations, financial outcomes, and the reputation of post-acute," says Quint Studer. "By creating healthier organizations, we can make sure our seniors have access to great care, now and in the future."

About the Post-Acute Leadership Institute:

The Post-Acute Leadership Institute (PALI) uses customized in-person and virtual programming to help post-acute care organizations and leaders achieve and sustain improved outcomes. For more information, visit www.thePALI.org.

