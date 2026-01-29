New Partnership Connects LoadSEER Forecasting and envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform for Next Generation Utility Planning

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- envelio, Inc., a provider of advanced grid planning and interconnection software for electric utilities, and Integral Analytics, a leading provider of electric utility forecasting and system planning solutions, announced an integration between Integral Analytics' LoadSEER® application and the envelio Intelligent Grid Platform.

The integration allows utilities to apply forecasted load assumptions directly within grid-aware planning workflows by combining LoadSEER's advanced load forecasting outputs with the Intelligent Grid Platform's distribution network modeling, scenario analysis, and load flow capabilities. This enables utilities to evaluate future demand growth within an up-to-date, computable model of the distribution system, rather than translating forecasts manually between disconnected tools.

Electric utilities across the United States are increasingly relying on forward-looking load assumptions to support distribution system planning, interconnection analysis, and grid modernization efforts. The integration strengthens this approach by improving the reliability and consistency of load forecasts used in grid simulations and planning studies.

Applying Advanced Load Forecasts to Automated Planning Models

The envelio Intelligent Grid Platform enables utilities to run forecast-based scenarios, evaluate load growth assumptions, and analyze their impact on feeders, transformers, and substations using detailed network models. By integrating LoadSEER, utilities can enrich these assumptions with statistically robust, spatially resolved load forecasts derived from historical data and evolving customer behavior.

With the integration, utilities can:

Apply advanced load forecasts directly within grid-based scenario and load flow analyses

Evaluate how projected demand growth impacts feeders, transformers, and substations across different planning horizons

Improve hosting capacity assessments by reflecting forecasted load alongside existing and queued projects

Strengthen interconnection and queue management workflows with consistent forecast assumptions

For example, planners can assess whether forecasted electrification or DER-driven load growth will introduce feeder- or transformer-level constraints before new projects enter the interconnection queue.

Rather than treating load forecasting and grid modeling as separate planning steps, the combined solution enables utilities to assess forecasted demand growth directly against real network constraints.

Consistent Forecast Assumptions Across Planning and Engineering Workflows

Utilities commonly use forecast-driven scenarios to support distribution system planning, interconnection studies, and long-term investment decisions. The integration between LoadSEER and the Intelligent Grid Platform helps ensure that forecasting assumptions remain consistent as they move from planning teams into engineering-grade grid analysis.

By reducing manual data transfers and interpretation between forecasting and grid modeling environments, utilities can shorten planning cycles while increasing confidence in technical results used for internal decision-making and regulatory support.

Supporting Electrification, DER Growth, and Grid Investment Decisions

LoadSEER is widely used to assess the impacts of electrification, DER adoption, and changing customer behavior on future load patterns. When combined with the Intelligent Grid Platform's load-flow simulations, utilities can directly evaluate where forecasted load growth may drive capacity constraints, interconnection challenges, or the need for targeted grid upgrades.

This integrated approach supports more informed prioritization of grid investments and provides engineering-validated inputs for long-term distribution system planning.

Industry Leadership Through Integration

"Utilities already use forecast-based scenarios to plan their grids. This integration improves how those forecasts are applied inside network-aware planning models," said Luigi Montana, CEO of envelio, Inc. "By combining LoadSEER's forecasting with the Intelligent Grid Platform's modeling and simulation, utilities can evaluate future demand with greater accuracy and confidence."

Scott Smith, President, Integral Analytics, "We are excited to partner with the envelio team to deliver a new generation of high-performance grid modeling solutions. This collaboration will help utilities significantly accelerate planning and operational response while improving decision confidence for an increasingly complex grid. The result is a more affordable, resilient and reliable energy system for the customer and communities the utility serves."

This collaboration represents a natural progression for both companies. Envelio and Integral Analytics engage with many of the same electric utilities and address adjacent challenges within the distribution planning workflow. By bringing together complementary solutions, the integration aligns forecasting and grid analysis in a way that reflects how utilities plan, operate, and invest in their distribution systems today.

Informational Session at DTECH 2026

Further information about the integrated solution will be presented at DTECH 2026, taking place February 3–5 in San Diego, at Booth 5733.

envelio and Integral Analytics will also host a joint press conference on February 4th at 10:30am at Booth 5733 to share additional details about the integration and roadmap. Interested media are encouraged to contact envelio or Integral Analytics for press conference information and scheduling.

Utilities that are interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out to either envelio or Integral Analytics to discuss next steps.

About envelio, Inc.

envelio, Inc. delivers software that helps electric utilities plan, interconnect, and operate distribution grids more efficiently and with greater transparency. Its Intelligent Grid Platform provides utilities with computable distribution grid models to support hosting capacity analysis, interconnection studies, load flow analysis, and grid upgrade planning. envelio, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of envelio GmbH, an energy software company serving utilities worldwide.

About Integral Analytics

Integral Analytics provides advanced analytics software for electric utilities, with a focus on load forecasting, DER forecasting, and distribution system analytics. Its LoadSEER platform is used by utilities across North America to support planning, regulatory filings, and operational decision-making.

