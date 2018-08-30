New Partnership Disrupts America's Healthcare Delivery System, Sending Americans Abroad

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA) and Global Healthcare Resources have announced a new partnership to disrupt the Medical Tourism industry. Starting in 2019, HMA will start offering medical tourism to all its self-funded employers making it available to thousands of Americans.

This new medical tourism offering will be launched under Provider Network International (PNI), the first global medical travel network to be launched by a US based TPA or insurance company. The new benefit offering for self-funded employers will allow employees and plan members to receive access to the top centers of excellence globally.

Bundled rates apply to covered members who will receive incentives such as covered travel expenses, waiver of deductibles, coinsurance, and out of pocket expenses. In some cases, employees shall benefit from a percentage of the savings or cash incentive.

Dr. Paul H. Wang, Vice President, International Business Development, of HMA stated, "U.S. healthcare is a 'rigged' game. There are cities and states where our members are not able to receive fair pricing and there is a huge variation in pricing, quality and outcomes. We are not going to play this game anymore and are allowing our members to save up to 50% while eliminating variability in care."

"For our clients, it's about receiving the same or higher quality of care at reasonable prices. Hospitals being added to our international network will have a vigorous credentialing process. We are excited to partner with Global Healthcare Resources on this new initiative," added Carter.

Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Resources confirmed, "We will be working with HMA over the next six months in building out their network of top hospitals from around the world. HMA is committed to working solely with hospitals that provide the best outcomes and amazing experiences through established international patient departments."

As part of this process GHR will be collaborating with Global Healthcare Accreditation® in the selection and standards for the network. Only facilities with a proven track record in medical travel that demonstrate consistent levels of medical travel service, quality, and outcomes will be selected.

Dr. Wang agrees, "We don't view this as a single rogue initiative by one TPA, HMA. We are in discussions with other TPAs to join an alliance in offering the PNI network and we are also evaluating acquisitions of other TPAs across the country, which will provide us more leverage and buying power in accessing medical travel."

"HMA intends to prioritize multi-cultural employers with cultural diversity in the workplace. HMA has been one of the most innovative and forward thinking TPA's in the country and we will continue to be so," said Dr. Wang.

To jumpstart the initiative, HMA will be conducting roadshows around the country in partnership with Global Healthcare Resources to educate its broker and employer network of the new offering. HMA will also be sponsoring and speaking at the Medical Tourism Association (MTA) and Global Healthcare Resource's annual event HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® October 28-30 in Orlando, Florida.

The appearance of HMA at the world's premiere healthcare conference will act as the official kickoff of this trailblazing initiative. HMA will be meeting with hospitals and clinics from around the world to identify new members for the innovative network.

The HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION is the new brand for the location of MTA's annual conference (formerly the World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress), with a focus on disruption and innovation in medical tourism.

Provider Network International will provide a comprehensive network for major procedures such as orthopedics, cardiac and cancer care, as well as the ability to receive second opinions in all clinical areas. PNI will also offer concierge services for covered members and their families.

Stephano breaks it down this way, "What HMA is doing is unique. Most TPAs are playing the same old game and not trying to buck a broken healthcare system. With rising healthcare costs continuing in the U.S., and with a majority of those costs being generated by large claimants spending the most amount of money on expensive conditions, HMA stepped out of the sandbox, setting a new standard in the industry."

"We see this also opening up a new frontier in specialty biologic drugs. When a $90,000 life saving drug in the US can be purchased for $2,000 abroad, something needs to change," said Stephano emphatically.

This is part of a larger strategy of Global Healthcare Resources to engage large buyers of healthcare. Through effective engagement, strategies can be created which will enable them to offer medical tourism and while doing so, be part of something disruptive and unique.

Any Hospitals or Clinics interested in participating in the PNI network can send an initial inquiry to PNI@hmatpa.com.

About HMA

Hawaii-Mainland Administrators (HMA) and its predecessor companies have been providing healthcare management services since 1983. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, HMA is one of the largest third-party administrators (TPA) of self-funded and fully insured health plans throughout Hawaii and the continental Southwest.

HMA provides health plan administrative services for: Single-Employer Self-Insured Accounts, Labor Unions, Native American Programs, Medicaid Managed Care, and Fully Insured PPO and HMO Insurance Companies.

As an SSAE 16 Certified health plan administrative company, HMA offers comprehensive services from centers located in Tempe, AZ, Cottonwood, AZ and Honolulu, HI. Here are a few:

Claims Processing/Adjudication

Base Population / Disease Management

COBRA / HIPAA

Stop Loss Management

Utilization Review

PBM Administration

Prior Authorization

Customer Service

Case Management

Account Management

HMA's staff of over 100 employees provide a high level of products and services that far exceed 'processing a claim'. Extensive insurance-based services, risk management, stop loss management, accounting and reconciliation, wellness, population management, and secure online health portals are a few ways HMA makes a difference.

About Global Healthcare Resources

Global Healthcare Resources (GHR) is a solutions firm comprised of international experts providing consultative services to organizations and government bodies. Seeking strategic development and market penetration in the spaces of healthcare, wellness, well-being, medical and wellness travel, employee benefits, insurance, precision medicine, and genomics is the driving motivation.

GHR touches over 2.5 million C-Suite, HR, insurance, healthcare, and travel executives with a reach of over 1.25 million members in the leading LinkedIn Groups it manages. We strive every day to improve the health and wellness services of our partners and their teams, while offering a vibrant and open arena for discussion, dialogue, and debate. To learn more about Global Healthcare Resources, visit https://globalhealthcareresources.com/.

HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®, also under the Global Healthcare Resources umbrella, is the world's largest gathering of executives and executors within the ecosystem of health, encompassing healthcare, medical tourism, benefits, insurance, wellness, and self-funding. To learn more about HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®, visit https://healthcarerevolution.com/.

