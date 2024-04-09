New Partnership Empowers Media to Leverage First Party Data

Leverage Lab and AUDIENCES Announce Strategic Alliance to Transform Audience Activation and Monetization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Leverage Lab , a leader in audience data infrastructure and monetization, and AUDIENCES , a pioneering UK-based technology company, have announced a strategic partnership that marks a significant advancement in the activation and monetization of first-party data for the media industry. This collaboration makes AUDIENCES's innovative, privacy-compliant solution for delivering first-party audiences to advertising channels available with Leverage Lab's lightweight, cloud-based audience data infrastructure platform. Supported by Leverage Lab's comprehensive revenue solutions and services, this partnership is purpose-built to empower media organizations to fully leverage their first-party data assets.

AnnMarie Wills, CEO and Co-Founder of Leverage Lab, and Rob McLaughlin, CEO and Founder of AUDIENCES, have shared their vision for this alliance, emphasizing the result of this partnership delivers a modern audience activation solution. This end-to-end solution is designed to be fully in the cloud, privacy-compliant to current and future global standards, and capable of endless scale and extensibility.

A Shared Vision for First Party Data Activation

Both Leverage Lab and AUDIENCES bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for leveraging customer data to drive revenue, advertising efficiency, and effectiveness. "Our strategic partnership with AUDIENCES is so natural and opportunistic, reflecting our combined commitment to equipping publishers and brands for a future beyond third-party cookies," said AnnMarie Wills. Rob McLaughlin added, "The launch of our partnership represents an advance for the industry, for the first time addressing the need to build and trade 1st party data driven audiences with services and solutions which take publishers from data collection to monetization."

Transforming the Future of Audience Monetization

The partnership between Leverage Lab and AUDIENCES aims to redefine the landscape for publishers and brands, offering a revolutionary approach to first-party data organization and secure utilization, with personally identifiable information (PII) never shared and always encrypted, data are never exposed and consent is preserved across platforms.

Expanding Market Opportunities and Geographic Synergies

The collaboration between Leverage Lab and AUDIENCES also heralds significant geographic synergies, combining Leverage Lab's extensive reach in the United States with AUDIENCES's established presence in the UK and Europe. This partnership is set to refine and advance the activation of first-party data across different regulatory landscapes and market conditions, offering publishers and brands unparalleled support in monetizing their audiences through first-party data.

About Leverage Lab

Leverage Lab is at the forefront of advancing the media industry through innovative audience data infrastructure solutions. Specializing in helping publishers harness the power of their first-party data, Leverage Lab is dedicated to enhancing advertising and marketing solutions, improving market perception, and driving business growth.

About AUDIENCES

AUDIENCES is a technology company based in the UK, focused on enabling brands and publishers to activate their first-party data in advertising in a privacy and security safe manner. With a commitment to accelerating the commercial opportunities of first-party data, AUDIENCES is leading the industry towards a future of enhanced data activation and monetization.

For more information on the partnership and the benefits it brings to the industry, visit www.leveragelab.com and www.weareaudiences.com .

Contact Information:

Leverage Lab Press Office Email: [email protected]

AUDIENCES Press Office Email: ‍[email protected]

