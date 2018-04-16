New Partnership Expands WJM Healthcare to Provide Coaching to Healthcare Leaders and Teams

WJM Healthcare services now includes:

An Organizational Assessment to give participants the chance to communicate perspectives and tailor practical solutions;

Executive Coaching to strengthen top leaders;

High-Impact Coaching to provide concentrated, just-in-time development;

The WJM Development Tracker ™ , an app that supports coaching success;

Employee Engagement that leverages survey data and strategic goals to enhance employee experience and engagement scores.

With each service, WJM Healthcare acts as a strategic, trusted advisor that works side by side with clients to support them through beneficial change.

Steve Salee, founder of Wildfire Strategies, is leading WJM Healthcare. Steve has over 20 years of experience as a coach, organizational consultant, and strategist, and is particularly passionate about helping healthcare teams and leaders work together to provide quality patient care and optimal outcomes.

"I am delighted to be joining the WJM organization to offer a healthcare coaching practice with a powerful set of tools, national reach and a robust faculty," said Mr. Salee.

About WJM Associates

WJM Associates is a recognized leader in providing high-impact, practical solutions to companies seeking lasting and measurable improvement in the performance of their Individual Leaders, Teams and High-Potential Groups. Our clients range from Fortune 500 to mid-sized companies across the private and public sectors and cover most industries. For more information, visit www.wjmassoc.com.

About Wildfire Strategies

Since 2008, Wildfire Strategies has helped leaders and teams develop courage and build trusting relationships so they can enact dynamic change in their organizations. Our work with healthcare leaders and teams honors their expertise, strengths and challenges. We help them name what often goes unsaid so they can co-create HOW to work together with greater unity.

