New Partnership Offers Complete Solution for Homeless Services

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Team, a turnkey design-build group dedicated to homeless housing solutions, is pleased to announce their strategic alliance with Homebound Services CA (HBSCA). HBSCA non-profit specializes in social services, program development, and ongoing operations of homeless facilities, low barrier navigation centers and housing that require on site trauma care and intensive case management. Founder, President and CEO of HomeBound Services CA, Mr. Cruz Avila announced, "HBSCA is excited to be aligned with RPM Team as they have built the most affordable homeless solutions the west coast has seen to date. Blessed to be able to work side by side with their team as we open the doors to hope and social services to all those in need."

Avila brings 20+ years of experience—most recently as CEO of Fresno's Poverello House—working to enrich the lives and spirits by providing meals, social services and dignified temporary shelter. His partnerships with agencies assisting those in need led to his decision to expand his outreach to assist other government agencies and NGO's. His program development institutes the appropriate care and curriculum for the specific needs of the homeless.

The United States Supreme Court silently affirming Martin v Boise dictates that homeless persons cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate shelter alternatives. With the State's deficiency in homeless service infrastructure, more shelters need to be built. However, the construction of overdue shelter facilities and affordable housing units is not a panacea to the homelessness pandemic. Homeless individuals, and families, have experienced trauma while trying to survive on the streets. The only long-term solution to ending the cycle of homelessness is to provide on-site intensive case management (with staff trained in trauma response) and individualized care with dignity and respect.

With the alliance of HBSCA, RPM Team is able to provide a turnkey solution for public and private sector agencies serving growing unsheltered homeless populations. By providing professional "wrap-around" operations and programming, HBSCA fosters the critical component necessary to move people permanently out of homelessness. These dignified services are the heart and soul of every successful shelter and navigation center.

David Renard, President of RPM Team, positively summarizes the new partnership, stating, "Cruz Avila brings the missing link to fully engage the needs of a city or county and marshal specified care to a homeless individual. Our manufacturer led design project delivery method proves that construction costs of navigation centers and emergency shelters can be lowered by fifty percent. But, what about operations? With his leadership of the Poverello House, Mr. Avila is uniquely qualified to assist the overall operational solution and provide the beacon of hope our homeless populations need. RPM can continue carrying on its mission to affordably house the homeless and all those in need."

