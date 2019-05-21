New Partnership Offers Continuous Employee Motor Vehicle Record Monitoring

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a leading global background and identity services provider, today announced its partnership with SambaSafety to introduce continuous Motor Vehicle Record monitoring. SambaSafety offers the most powerful and comprehensive mobility risk solutions, currently monitoring 2.2 million drivers across all 50 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The integration delivers robust data around company driving populations, advancing employee accountability and workplace safety across a wide variety of verticals, including transportation, financial services, sales, healthcare and pharma.

"We are excited to launch continuous driver monitoring, which will benefit industries well beyond transportation," said Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling. "Employees serve as ambassadors for their companies both in and out of the workplace, and this partnership allows our clients to rest assured knowing that they are being represented by a safe and compliant workforce—protecting brand reputation, employees, consumers, and communities."

Benefits of the new integration for both employers and the public include:

Identifying individual or overall population risks

Reducing costly vehicle repairs, workers' compensation claims, and valuable work time lost due to injury

Mitigating overall legal risk and exposure that can yield increased cost

Helping create a safer workforce by lowering citation and accident rates

"Implementing a continuous driver monitoring program dramatically improves workforce behavior and helps to reduce accidents and lower risks and costs," said Allison Guidette, CEO of SambaSafety. "Sterling shares our firm commitment to maximizing employee and community safety through data and analytics. Today's announcement and this integration ensure that more employers have access to near real-time driver alerts and other driver insights facilitated by SambaSafety software."

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—provides a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. Sterling has 20 offices in nine countries and conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at www.sterlingcheck.com.

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety continues to be the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies; insurers to make informed decisions; and background screeners perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at www.sambasafety.com.

Media Contact: Erin Durgin

212-255-6395 / erin@rosengrouppr.com

SOURCE Sterling

Related Links

http://www.sterlingcheck.com

