New Patent Issued for UVision360, INC. LUMINELLE® DTx System

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UVision360, Inc., an innovative FemTech company, announces today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a system method patent, No.10926059, for the Company's LUMINELLE® DTx System (LUMINELLE).

The new patent allows UVision360 to protect the method of assembly and manufacturing of the LUMINELLE system and sheaths with a rotatable function and includes a variety of manufacturing techniques and technologies that would be required to manufacture a device with the LUMINELLE's unique features.

"This patent, when paired with the LUMINELLE system utility patent, provides a broad spectrum of utility and method claims protecting the sale and manufacturing of our technology and specific features," says UVision360 CEO Allison London Brown. "This gives us the ability to confidently broaden the development of our technology to further help fill unmet medical needs."

About UVision360

UVision360, Inc. is dedicated to advancing access to care for women by transitioning procedures from the operating room to their physician's office. The company has created the LUMINELLE DTx System, a simplified, compact, and modular endoscopic system employing the latest in high-tech optics and interchangeable accessories to meet the needs of physicians and patients. More information about the LUMINELLE® DTx Hysteroscopy System can be found by contacting [email protected] or visiting www.luminelle360.com

