New Patented, Non-Invasive Cloud-Based Medical Diagnostic Technology Bypasses the Limitations of Many Current Screening and Testing Methods with Faster Results and Lower Costs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeptronic Diagnostics, part of cutting-edge medical diagnostic company KMZ Holdings LLC (https://www.kmzholdings.net), offers a patented, proprietary cloud-based evolutionary tool for the medical field.

For health facilities and medical professionals, the Zeptronic Diagnostic System provides accurate, hassle free, pain free, rapid medical testing of patients. At the same time, the need for prohibitively expensive scanning and diagnostic equipment, along with costly maintenance, is dramatically reduced.

The Zeptronic Diagnostics System consists of a hand-held probe, the size of a white board marker, which emits an electronic medical field and collects return waves that are reflected back through the body. These waves can surpass the detection levels of current medical technologies such as X-rays, MRIs and ultrasound, to name a few. Billions of data points are then uploaded to our patented proprietary cloud-based system, which compares it against a database of normal values.

Within three minutes, the System generates a complete tabbed report on the entire human body that encompasses chemicals and chemically bonded structures such as electrolytes, RNA, and DNA; all cells in the body and their internal structures; all organs in the body; and all eleven body systems. This detailed tabbed report can then be quickly disseminated to clinicians and other health providers around the corner or around the world, while meeting HIPPA compliance requirements.

The Zeptronic Diagnostic testing technology will prove remarkable for testing for many diseases and illnesses, including CMP, urinalysis, glucose, LDL, HDL, Hepatitis B and more.

About KMZ Holdings LLC

KMZ Holdings (https://www.kmzholdings.net) is a Los Angeles, California entrepreneurial R&D firm dedicated to bringing the most cutting-edge technologies and research in medicine to fruition. Under the scientific genius of Nandan Kundetkar, a prolific inventor and patents holder of an assortment of innovations and technological developments, the applications for KMZ Holdings technologies are nearly endless and will be recognized game changers in many areas that impact the lives and health of people globally.

For investor or media inquiries, please contact KMZ Holdings by email:

Contact: Rick Mainiero, CEO

Phone: 516-398-4946

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KMZ Holdings