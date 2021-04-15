New Pathway Launched for Pioneering Life Science Companies Seeking Japanese Market Entry

Shonan iPark was launched in 2018 as the first mixed-model science park in Japan. Since, life science leaders have gathered on campus to access its state-of-the-art facility—enabling advances in areas such as rare disease, regenerative medicine, and neuroscience. Today, Shonan iPark houses over 110 companies and 2,000 pre-clinical researchers across pharma, next-generation technologies, AI, venture capital, and government-related organizations. New virtual membership plans have now been launched with two converging forces in mind—ongoing travel restrictions due to COVID, and the industry-wide desire by life science leaders to continue innovation, growth, and market expansion during this difficult time.

Access to Japanese Market Insights Has Never Been Easier.

The new membership plans offer life science companies a range of onsite and virtual membership options—from a free membership to premium onsite campus and laboratory access, consulting services, and online collaboration. The new virtual membership is for overseas entities seeking to tap into Japanese expansion and business partnerships faster—offering tailored business partnership matchmaking, access to regulatory support, mentoring consulting services, and a host of other benefits.

Comments by Dr. Toshio Fujimoto – General Manager of Shonan iPark

Established just three years ago, iPark has become both a premier virtual and physical collaborative innovation space, serving life science pioneers in Japan, Asia, and the world. We are proud to be driving key innovation initiatives and strategic partnerships to accelerate the building of life science ecosystems - all right here in Shonan, Japan.

For life science pioneers, "speed to the market" is a critical success factor. With this new membership, we hope to offer a new pathway so that biotech companies can leverage local and regional dynamics to realize cross-border success.

Comments from Shonan iPark Members

Farzad Ehsani, CEO of Innsightful, a California-based company developing digital biomarkers for behavioral health monitoring and Member of iPark "We are very excited to be a part of the Shonan iPark community. The potent and collaborative nature of this innovation center is a perfect place to grow our company, to learn new ways of doing things, and to develop meaningful relationships in Japan."

About Shonan Health Innovation Park (Shonan iPark)

Shonan iPark is Japan's global hub for life science innovation and collaboration founded in April 2018. It convenes private and public sector organizations and academic institutions that range in business type and size, aiming to be a space where health innovation can be accelerated. As of March 2021, iPark has more than 2,000 individuals from more than 110 pharmaceutical, next-gen medicine, academia, AI, venture capital, and government-related organizations, which together form a collaborative life science innovation ecosystem. Visit Website

