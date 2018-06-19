New Pathway™ Stroller and Travel System from Britax Offer a Smooth, Stylish Ride

"Our goal is to create products that provide parents peace of mind when it comes to safety and convenience, but we also want to offer fashionable solutions that fit various lifestyles," said Elizabeth Sipes, Britax Fashion Director. "We are thrilled to add the Pathway Stroller and Pathway Travel System with special style upgrades to the Britax family of products."

Why Choose Basic When You Can Go Bold?

The Pathway Stroller and Travel System come in four bold fashions that peek out from below the canopies of both the stroller and car seat. The four fashions include:

Sketch – Turn heads in the art district with this masterpiece of freehand doodles surrounded by a chic black exterior, perfect for metropolitan sidewalks.

– Turn heads in the art district with this masterpiece of freehand doodles surrounded by a chic black exterior, perfect for metropolitan sidewalks.

– Sail away with this soothing nautical mix of neutral and cool tones accented by soft gray - ideal for parents who want to make a more subtle style statement.

– Impress your friends at the park, festival or neighborhood barbecue with whimsical hand-drawn polka dots in the ever-popular combination of classic navy and bright green.

Other product details include:

The Britax® Pathway™ Stroller shines with personality featuring a cool look for newborns and children up to 55 pounds. The stroller is lightweight and allows for a one-hand quick-fold. The extra-large UV 50+ canopy and four-wheel design gives baby added protection along with a smooth and steady ride. The seat fully reclines for naptime on-the-go, and an extra-large zippered pocket behind the stroller seat conveniently holds everything you need within an arm's reach. Click & Go™ adapters are also included for easy pairing with any Britax infant car seat. The Pathway Stroller began shipping to participating Britax retailers in the US (MSRP: $229.99) and in Canada (MSRP: $329.99) this June.

The Britax® Pathway™ & B-Safe® 35 Travel System turns heads from baby's first ride with the lightweight, easy-fold features of the new Pathway stroller combined with Britax levels of safety on the B-Safe 35 infant car seat. The Click and Go System allows for quick, easy and secure installation to the car seat base with a four-position recline. Safety features include an impact-absorbing base, side impact protection and SafeCenter LATCH installation with center-pull straps that tighten easily and quickly. The B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat base accessory is also included. The Travel System begins shipping in late June to participating Britax retailers in the US (MSRP: $399.99) and in Canada (MSRP: $579.99).

Accessorizing is Always Cool

Don't leave home without a few much-needed accessories for added convenience and function. Available options include a child snack tray, stroller travel bag, stroller rain cover, stroller sun and bug cover and stroller organizer.

About Britax Child Safety, Inc. (The Americas)

Premium car seat, stroller and accessories manufacturer, Britax tests and builds its infant through harness-to-booster line of car seats in the U.S.A. using U.S. and global components. Britax engineers its car seats to meet U.S. and Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and makes significant investments in advanced technology, research and development to deliver safe products families can depend on. In 2011, Britax expanded its product line by acquiring BOB Gear, a brand that delivers high-performance strollers and stroller accessories. Britax Child Safety, Inc. employs more than 200 people at its headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C.

