New Patient-Centered Panel Helps BioPharmX Define its Role in the Future of Dermatology

The advisors, who bring decades of experience in fields beyond dermatology – ranging from regulatory pathways to market access and from infectious diseases to antibiotic resistance – will inform the company's efforts by providing the kind of strategic expertise needed to position BioPharmX as a leader in patient-centric dermatology. The Special Advisory Council will collaborate with both the company's scientific and medical team and its Medical Advisory Board, a group of elite dermatologic experts in acne and rosacea who have been instrumental in guiding BioPharmX in the treatment of these diseases.

"We are excited about what the future holds for BioPharmX and are confident that this team of respected scientists and physicians will enable us to accelerate the next steps in our company's evolution," said Anja Krammer, BioPharmX President and Co-Founder. "After years of working on our pipeline and patent protections for our unique delivery systems, we now are collaborating with these passionate patient advocates to help us achieve our goal of becoming truly patient centric. Ultimately, they will help us put patients at the center of everything we do."

Patient-centricity has been a decades-long goal for the healthcare industry. But larger companies have struggled to retrofit their products and services around patient-centered care models. BioPharmX, designed to be a more nimble organization, is committed to ensuring its products are dedicated to the patient, from developing cosmetically elegant products that are easy to use, tolerable and with minimal side effects, to making sure those products are reasonably priced and available to the patients who seek them.

"There has never been a greater need for patient-centricity in dermatology," said Dr. Julie Harper, president of the American Acne and Rosacea Society and member of the company's Medical Advisory Board. "I look forward to collaborating with these distinguished colleagues to drive innovative solutions and improve access to care."

The Special Advisory Council includes:

R. Todd Plott , MD, an expert on oral minocycline formulation, clinical trials and regulation, who holds six patents related to Solodyn ® oral minocycline and was appointed to the FDA Dermatologic & Opthalmic Drug Advisory Committee 2014-2019.

an expert on oral minocycline formulation, clinical trials and regulation, who holds six patents related to Solodyn oral minocycline and was appointed to the FDA Dermatologic & Opthalmic Drug Advisory Committee 2014-2019. Mark D. Kaufmann , MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, an expert on market access and formulary, with extensive experience working with companies to place novel drugs on appropriate formularies.

associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, an expert on market access and formulary, with extensive experience working with companies to place novel drugs on appropriate formularies. George Zhanel , PharmD, PhD, professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Max Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba , coordinator of antibiotic resistance in the Departments of Medicine and Microbiology at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg , and director of the Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Alliance. He is an expert on antibiotic resistance.

professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Max Rady College of Medicine, , coordinator of antibiotic resistance in the Departments of Medicine and Microbiology at the Health Sciences Centre in , and director of the Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Alliance. He is an expert on antibiotic resistance. Kenneth J. Tomecki , MD, vice chairman of the Department of Dermatology at Cleveland Clinic, an expert on infectious diseases with a passion for patient-centric care, medical education and clinical research.

vice chairman of the Department of Dermatology at Cleveland Clinic, an expert on infectious diseases with a passion for patient-centric care, medical education and clinical research. James J. Leyden , MD, emeritus professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania . In addition to 50 years of experience with acne and rosacea, he is an expert on regulatory issues and has consulted for the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission and drug regulation agencies in England , Germany and Austria .

Full biographies of these advisors can be found at the BioPharmX website.

BioPharmX has successfully completed a phase 2b trial for BPX-011 for acne and is preparing for phase 3 trials, and has reported positive interim results from a feasibility study for BPX-04 for rosacea and is preparing for a phase 2 trial.

About BioPharmX Corporation

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE American: BPMX) is a Silicon Valley-based specialty pharmaceutical company, which seeks to provide products through proprietary platform technologies for prescription, over-the-counter, and supplement applications in the health and wellness markets, including dermatology and women's health. To learn more about BioPharmX, visit www.BioPharmX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements about the company's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Special Advisory Council to provide guidance on patient-centric care, our ability to prepare for and successfully execute the phase 3 trial for BPX-01 and the phase 2 trial for BPX-04, the results of and the size of such trials, strategic partnering alternatives, the safety and medical effects of BPX-01, the effect BPX-01 may have on the treatment of acne, the continued and consistent results in future tests of BPX-01, absence of side effects of future use of BPX-01 and ability to advance BPX-01 through a successful NDA submission and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

1 Caution: BPX-01 and BPX-04 are new drugs limited by U.S. law to investigational use.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-patient-centered-panel-helps-biopharmx-define-its-role-in-the-future-of-dermatology-300667178.html

SOURCE BioPharmX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.biopharmx.com

