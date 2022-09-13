New Patriotic Cigar Line Launching September 15th

Patriot Cigar Company, handmade in Nicaragua, will feature custom designed cigars from some of the biggest names in the America First movement, including longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Jacoby, popular podcast host of 1776 Great Divide and New York City 9/11 first responder who assisted in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack as a paramedic, is beginning a new venture with Patriot Cigar Company, which will launch on September 15th.

Jacoby is a successful small business owner, lifelong New York resident and host of the popular The Great Divide Podcast, which is carried on Roku TV, a part of the Patriot Podcast Network that Jacoby founded earlier this year.

Since it's launch, Jacoby's Great Divide show has secured interviews with prominent political activists and advisors to President Trump like Roger Stone, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Kim Klacik, George Papadopolous, along with hundreds of other independent journalists and America First activists across America.

"Patriot Cigar Company is launching to give people not only an exemplary product, but also the comfort in knowing that their money is being spent supporting a Patriot owned and America First focused brand. We will have many custom lines dropping after our September 15th launch, starting with the iconic "StoneZone" line that was personally crafted and curated by longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone, a well known cigar lover and aficionado," said Jacoby.

"I am honored to help American patriot Alan Jacoby launch Patriot Cigar Company in the coming weeks. Those who know me best understand that I only smoke the best quality cigars. Thankfully Patriot Cigar Company will not only be the best, but they will be affordable and support the cause of America First," concluded Stone.

For those looking to try the StoneZone line, and many others in person, Patriot Cigar Company will be at a featured booth at The America Project's "Border 911", event in Long Island, NY on October 14th at the America First Warehouse at 90 13th Ave Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 .

The Border 911 event will feature Tom Homan, Lara Logan, Roger Stone, General Michael Flynn.

SOURCE My Patriot Cigar Company