New 'Peace Starts with Me' Podcast poses the question of how to bring peace to the nation and the world

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With guests from across the spectrum of clergy, politicos, social media experts, influencers, and entertainment moguls, host and president of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA Demian Dunkley poses the questions of our time. Through a series of ten interviews, season one will feature wide-ranging topics as it seeks to pursue peace and how to achieve it.

Peace Starts with Me Podcast's premiere episode features Rev. Dennis Dillon of The New York Christian Times, interviewed by Rev. Demian Dunkley.

Guests will speak frankly about their lives, careers, and experiences and share their advice and methods for achieving balance and peace in their lives and the lives of others, as well as how to live and stay spiritually connected. The first guest is the publisher of The New York Christian Times, Rev. Dennis Dillon.

Demian Dunkley expressed his hope that the podcast would be a tool to recognize our joint humanity, inspire peace, and contribute to the betterment of society.

Peace Starts with Me Podcast is produced and directed by Emmy Award-Winning Director A. Curtis Farrow. The podcast launches on June 25, 2024 with new installments dropping every two weeks. Available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcast as well as video versions on YouTube and peacestartswithme.com .

About Rev. Demian Dunkley,

Rev. Demian Dunkley is the President of FFWPU USA, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the ideals of peace, family, and unity. Through various programs, initiatives, and interfaith efforts, FFWPU works towards creating a world where individuals and families can thrive in harmony. Rev. Dunkley is dedicated to supporting the extraordinary vision of the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, fostering strong families, promoting peace, and contributing to the betterment of society.

About Rev. Dennis Dillon

Rev. Dillon is the Publisher/CEO of The New York Christian Times and the Lead Pastor of Rise Church Global. As one of New York's most effective and passionate communicators who has helped to leverage millions of dollars into the local economy and has pioneered some of the most effective initiatives in the Black community over the past 30 years, he is deliberate about ministry and his desire to help empower the Black world. He serves on the board of directors for many key organizations, including The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, and was co-founder of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce.

About A. Curtis Farrow

He is internationally known as the producer of McDonald's Gospelfest, which he has directed and produced for 25 years. Under his direction, McDonald's Gospelfest has become the preeminent gospel event in the nation and has garnered him three Emmy awards and eleven nominations. Mr. Farrow was responsible for the organization, planning, and execution of the homegoing services for the Late Whitney Houston and most recently he produced the homegoing services for the Late Aretha Franklin which was viewed around the world. As a choir impresario in 2014 Mr. Farrow broke the Guinness World Record for Largest Gospel Choir at 1175, which he followed with a 2000 Voice Choir at Madison Square Garden in 2017 and a 5000 Voice Choir at the Nassau Coliseum in 2018.

Mr. Farrow has worked with every Gospel Great including the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, TD Jakes, Fantasia, Steve Harvey, Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Vickie Winans, and the list goes on...

In 2021 and 2022 Mr. Farrow produced virtual versions of the Gospelfest which continued to inspire and uplift during challenging times. He was then able to pivot and produce a live Gospelfest at an open-air Amphitheater in Miramar, Florida featuring CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, and Karen Clark Sheard which drew thousands.

A. Curtis Farrow was awarded the Global Marketplace Award in Johannesburg South Africa "Acknowledging his Outstanding Leadership and Global Impact" Locally Mr. Farrow has received many honors for his business experience including a commendation from former Newark Mayor Cory Booker in 2011, and former Mayor Sharpe James in 2005 who proclaimed June 17, 2005 as A. Curtis Farrow Day. In 2009, he was named Man of the Year by the Christian Times and has received a commendation from the Manhattan Borough President and the Public Advocate Award for New York City. A choir director since the age of nine, he has served as Minister of Music for Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Niles, Michigan, Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jersey City, NJ, and The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey.

As the facilitator of McDonald's African American Future Achievers Scholarship, Mr. Farrow cherishes his role in overseeing the distribution of four-year scholarships to deserving high school graduates. He is responsible for the dispersal of 290,000.00 in scholarships each year. His staunch advocacy of multiple-year grants to the students has resulted in a 99.1% college graduation rate for all the awardees. In addition, he is a Board Member of RMHC and sees to the allocation of funds to worthy causes throughout the community.

In 2007, he conceived the Black Media Legends Awards which, for six years, honored such luminaries as Soledad O'Brien, Harold Dow, Bernard Shaw, Roland Martin, Sue Simmons, Don Lemon, Bryant Gumbel, Janice Huff, Greg Gumbel, and the legendary Hal Jackson. In 2000 Mr. Farrow directed and co-produced The Paul Robeson Gala "Voice of the Millennium" at Newark's NJPAC. The star-studded cast included Whitney Houston, James Earl Jones, Lynne Whitfield, Branford Marsalis, Avery Brooks, The Dance Theatre of Harlem, and many, many more.

Mr. Farrow is a veritable powder keg of energy and talent whose directing credits span the US and abroad. His directing and producing credits include national tours of; Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, Sophisticated Ladies, Five Guys Named Moe, Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Godspell, and Forever Plaid. His productions are constantly met with rave reviews, and he is always credited with bringing the best of African American Broadway talent to regional theatres, universities, and nightclubs.

Mr. Farrow credits everything in his life to his strong belief in God, and his motto has always been "God as the great Creator has made each of us in his own image. Therefore, we are little Creators. We shall spend all of our days creating!"

