NEW PEACEFULLY FORMED NATION "KINGDOM OF KUSH" DECLARES ITS SOVEREIGNTY

News provided by

Kingdom of Kush

19 Sep, 2023, 10:03 ET

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1st 2023, in the presence of a global audience, during the 2nd Annual Permanent Forum of People of African Descent, 30 years of historic work and future commitments were witnessed at the United Nations ("UN") headquarters in New York City.

Her Majesty, Queen Mother Delois Blakely, under the authority of the Constitutive Assembly, proclaimed the birth of a new sovereign nation, Kingdom of Kush, on the territory of Bir Tawil.

Continue Reading
Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely
Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely

Bir Tawil is an area located between Egypt and Sudan that has not been claimed by any country and, therefore, has been referred to as Terra Nullius, a "no man's land."

On June 13, 1993, the Constitutive Assembly for the Rebirth of the Kingdom of Kush planted a flag and, in accordance and compliance with international laws, claimed Bir Tawil as the location of the Kingdom of Kush and a new home for the African Diaspora. It will create a significant employment and other economic benefits for Sudan, Egypt as well as the entire continent. The Kingdom of Kush is committed to unite and benefit 1.6 billion people of African descent around the world.

With the Kingdom of Kush now functioning as a sovereign state, the African Diaspora has the "right of return" to a place it can call home. This commitment is in support of the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194 (Ill) and of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (December 10, 1948). Article 13(2) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country."

The Kingdom of Kush is committed to put in place a legally binding instrument of land use to these and other UN and African Union ("AU") major initiatives. The Kingdom is also committed to the principles of peace, equality, justice, as well as other critical tenets outlined in the United Nations Charter to establish a democratic and inclusive society where every citizen, regardless of their race, religion, gender, or socioeconomic status, enjoys the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Kingdom of Kush Constitution.

The Kingdom has already gained broad political and economic support on the continent and around the world. We are grateful to those countries that have expressed their willingness to recognize the Kingdom as an Independent Sovereign Nation. The Kingdom of Kush invites and looks forward to establishing diplomatic relationships with all nations who respect its sovereignty and are willing to work collaboratively for a safer, more just and stable world.

As the Kingdom of Kush continues to build various levels of the government, the new Nation welcomes all political, economic and social leaders to join its global team in the movement to bring unity, prosperity and peace to the African continent, as it is one united Africa that we all want.

Together We Prosper!

Members of the media are invited to attend the Kingdom of Kush Press Conference on September 20, 2023, at 3pm at the following address:
Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations
305 E 47th St, New York, NY 10017
5th Floor.

For further inquiries, please contact: Office of Communications, Kingdom of Kush
William M. Noé – Dr. Taoufik Mathlouthi
email: [email protected]
https://kingdomofkush.org/ 

SOURCE Kingdom of Kush

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.