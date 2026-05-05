New Pearson data shows students build proficiency with AI-powered practice

Students were 90% more likely to build proficiency with the same amount of study time

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) shows that college students who used AI‑powered adaptive practice questions were more likely to build proficiency than students who used traditional, static practice questions.

Key findings

Greater proficiency: Students using AI‑powered adaptive practice to study were 90% more likely to reach initial mastery in a topic than those using non‑adaptive practice.

Students using AI‑powered adaptive practice to study were to reach initial mastery in a topic than those using non‑adaptive practice. Added benefit of goal ‑ setting: Students who used adaptive practice and set study goals were 60% more likely to reach proficiency than peers who did not set goals.

‑ Students who used adaptive practice set study goals were to reach proficiency than peers who did not set goals. Same effort, better results: Students achieved these learning gains without spending more time than peers using static practice questions.

"The real question in education today isn't if AI can generate answers, it's whether it can improve human learning. This data shows that when AI is designed to support teaching and learning, it can help students learn and achieve better outcomes," stated Tom ap Simon, President of Pearson Higher Education.

Why it works

Pearson adaptive practice is powered by a proprietary learner model developed by learning scientists. As students answer practice questions tied to specific learning objectives, the system continuously adjusts—selecting new questions that focus study time on the concepts where each student can make the most progress.

Rather than delivering the same practice questions to every student, the adaptive system targets areas that need more attention, helping students improve more efficiently towards the objectives set by their instructors.

About the study

These proficiency gains were observed in an analysis of more than 62,000 higher education students who used practice questions in Pearson Study Prep during the Fall 2025 term. Pearson Study Prep offers thousands of videos and practice problems for supplemental study aligned to courses and learning objectives designed by instructors.

Tools built on trust

This analysis adds to a growing body of evidence showing that Pearson's AI learning experiences are helping students learn more effectively. Recent Pearson research finds that students using AI study tools were significantly more likely to become active readers and use the AI tools to deepen their learning.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and designed to promote better student outcomes. With over 80% of products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

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About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

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SOURCE Pearson