New Peer-Reviewed Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Paradigm Health Study Conduct Products

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New peer-reviewed research demonstrates the feasibility and effectiveness of Paradigm Health's EHR-integrated eSource platform to support late-stage clinical research in community oncology settings.

The article reported on a prospective observational study using an EHR-integrated platform to evaluate its feasibility for streamlining data collection in community oncology. The study was sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, and conducted across four community oncology sites, including New York Cancer and Blood Specialists in Babylon, NY, and Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, AL. The clinical context for this study is collection of infusion-related AEs in patients with multiple myeloma who are treated with daratumumab.

The authors piloted an EHR-integrated research platform designed to streamline patient identification, enrollment, and data collection within routine clinical workflows. This pilot study sought to assess the quality of data on infusion-related reactions in patients receiving daratumumab when captured through an EHR-integrated research platform. The research team included Flatiron Health's Clinical Research business unit prior to its acquisition by Paradigm Health, and the platform underlying this pilot is now fully integrated into Paradigm Health's end-to-end clinical development solutions.

Key Study Statistics

82 patients enrolled in the study within 11 months, reaching enrollment and diversity targets three months ahead of schedule

Across four U.S. community oncology centers, researchers collected more than 4,500 data elements

Over 90% of those data elements were eligible for automated transfer, directly from electronic health records into the study database for researcher review

Over 99% of those data elements were collected through automated transfer

The median time for the transfer of structured data through the EHR-to-data capture connector was rapid–1.7 days

Sponsor query frequency was <2% (compared to a 5.2% query rate for manually entered data)

The findings demonstrate that an EHR-integrated product can be implemented in community oncology settings to streamline prospective clinical trials, achieve high data completeness, and enable rapid, diverse enrollment, leading to expanding access to clinical trials beyond traditional research centers. Importantly, this approach has the potential to streamline data extraction and verification, so that sponsors can get analysis-ready data faster.

"Trials that are pragmatically designed and technology-enabled have the potential to fundamentally change how we conduct cancer research," said Dr. Richard Zuniga, study author and medical oncologist at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Babylon, NY. "Automation of patient identification and eSource technology for data flow can reduce the burden on our research staff while still delivering near-complete, high quality data."

"This research is demonstrable proof that our technology can make clinical research more accessible to community providers and the patients they serve," said Kent Thoelke, Founder and CEO of Paradigm Health. "eSource Casebook builds on Clinical Pipe and can expand the pool of trial-ready health centers by reducing data transcription for clinical research teams and expediting data transmission to trial sponsors. With more researchers equipped to conduct trials, more patients can benefit from potentially life-saving innovation."

Traditional clinical research models rely on complex and duplicative data entry across siloed systems, all of which operate outside of the providers' routine practice. Any added work for overburdened healthcare providers can make the prospect of participating in clinical trials seem unfeasible. Paradigm Health's eSource Casebook addresses these challenges by embedding research directly into the electronic health record environment and aligning study processes with existing clinical workflows. By reducing manual data entry, centralizing research activities, and leveraging automated data transfer, the platform enables evidence generation while preserving data integrity.

Paradigm Health has integrated Clinical Pipe into eSource Casebook, and combined this enhanced technology platform with a research-ready provider network and centralized operational support structure. Paradigm Health's full-stack clinical development solutions enable sponsors and providers to execute a portfolio of studies on a common, efficient infrastructure.

These findings demonstrate the utility of the EHR-integrated technology that Paradigm Health has acquired and embedded into its end-to-end offering to increase efficiency and deliver high-quality clinical data from the point of care.

About Paradigm Health

Paradigm Health has engineered an AI-powered platform to make clinical trials more accessible and efficient, so that patients, researchers, and study sponsors can maximize the impact of clinical research. Incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and backed by leading healthcare and life sciences investors, Paradigm Health aims to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster. For more information, visit https://www.paradigmhealth.ai.

SOURCE Paradigm Health, Inc.