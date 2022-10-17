New, peer reviewed study shows novel DermiSphere™ hydrogel enhances skin grafts

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FesariusTherapeutics, Inc., an emerging bioregenerative technology company, today announced the first publication describing its proprietary DermiSphere™ differential density collagen platform technology for advanced dermal regeneration.

"Accelerated Vascularization of a Novel Collagen Hydrogel Dermal Template," was published online prior to print in the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine. The peer-reviewed evidence indicates DermiSphere™ induces functional underlying dermis when implanted in a full-thickness excisional wound model. The resulting scaffold supports a skin graft with significantly greater efficacy than the market leading dermal template, resulting in significantly accelerated wound closure.

Fesarius is developing DermiSphere™ a dermal scaffold to rapidly reconstruct the dermis after full thickness skin loss. Those losses result from surgical excision, trauma, infection or burn afflicting more than 350,000 U.S. patients annually. The product market is estimated to exceed $1billion in the U.S. alone.

Yulia Sapir-Lekhovitser, Ph.D., Fesarius' co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer said, "This initial, peer reviewed publication is uniquely rewarding. It represents more than five years of research and development work by our talented team of biomedical engineers. The team looks forward to several additional publications over the next 12 months. That will further augment pre-clinical evidence on the efficacy of our proprietary, dermal regenerative technology."

Tom Roueche, President and CEO of Fesarius, commented, "This in an exciting time for any early-stage medical technology. Everyone at Fesarius appreciates the groundbreaking, pre-clinical study our scientists and research partners completed on our proprietary microsphere technology. We are focused on developing the next generation of dermal scaffolds that will allow surgeons to meaningfully reduce procedure time while improving overall treatment efficacy."

FesariusTherapeutics, Inc. was formed in 2015 to leverage the unique technology developed by Jason A. Spector, MD, at the Laboratory of Bioregenerative Medicine and Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC where he also serves as Chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Spector was inspired to develop DermiSphere™ after experiencing the limitations of products currently available for treating full thickness skin loss and the negative impact they had on his patients. Fesarius is currently pursuing FDA authorization for DermiSphere™.

Investor Relations Inquiries Medical/Technologies Inquiries



Tom Roueche Dr. Jason Spector President/CEO Founder and Chief Medical Officer 703.489.0703 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE FesariusTherapeutics, Inc