New Pega Low-Code Capabilities Enable Both Pro and Citizen Developers to Design Ultra-Modern Digital Experiences

While business users have become empowered to build apps themselves with low code, they still rely on professional designers and front-end developers to finish them with sleek user interfaces. Low code traditionally excels at modeling the back-end processes that drive how apps work. But the resulting front-end interfaces, while adequate, often fall short of rendering the cutting-edge and intuitive experiences that end users expect. To keep up with the pace of digital transformation, organizations need low code with both back-end and front-end design capabilities so anyone can create differentiated apps with modern user experiences (UX) for customers and employees.

Available by the end of this quarter, new Pega Platform capabilities combine Pega's powerful app authoring capabilities with out-of-the-box UX best practices to deliver the most complete low-code app design and development solution. With a new UI architecture, enhanced design capabilities, and open APIs, users can both configure and design their app in the same easy-to-use low-code platform. In addition, built-in industry standards help enable front-end developers to readily integrate new UXs into their existing front ends. The result: extremely fast and efficient interfaces that look great, are a pleasure to use, and deliver the business outcomes enterprises need to succeed.

The new capabilities provide benefits for both businesspeople and professional developers looking to build exceptional applications, including:

Faster and more productive app interfaces – Pega-built applications can now perform up to three times faster using the new React-based version of the Pega Cosmos™ Design System, which works seamlessly with the new capabilities. With a lightweight 'single-page application' approach, Pega has reduced the payload by 75% – meaning less code transferred back and forth when interacting with the app. Beyond pure speed, new design templates also help enterprises create more efficient app interfaces. This helps reduce end-user errors, mouse movements, and fatigue while improving task completion rates – resulting in more productive employees and more satisfied customers.

– Pega-built applications can now perform up to three times faster using the new React-based version of the Pega Cosmos™ Design System, which works seamlessly with the new capabilities. With a lightweight 'single-page application' approach, Pega has reduced the payload by 75% – meaning less code transferred back and forth when interacting with the app. Beyond pure speed, new design templates also help enterprises create more efficient app interfaces. This helps reduce end-user errors, mouse movements, and fatigue while improving task completion rates – resulting in more productive employees and more satisfied customers. Easier-to-use low-code design capabilities – Pega takes the complexity and guesswork out of UI design by making it easy for enterprise users to create elegant app interfaces. This prescriptive approach provides an extensible library of reusable design templates in App Studio based on proven best practices. This helps business users focus their attention on modeling and configuring the application while the optimal design layout is intuitively rendered in parallel as they build. In addition, interface branding elements are customizable, helping enable users to automatically set their brand guidelines across the entire app.

– Pega takes the complexity and guesswork out of UI design by making it easy for enterprise users to create elegant app interfaces. This prescriptive approach provides an extensible library of reusable design templates in App Studio based on proven best practices. This helps business users focus their attention on modeling and configuring the application while the optimal design layout is intuitively rendered in parallel as they build. In addition, interface branding elements are customizable, helping enable users to automatically set their brand guidelines across the entire app. Context-aware APIs that dynamically update as processes change – Unlike traditional static APIs, enhanced Pega Digital Experience (DX) APIs help automatically adjust connected front-end interfaces when changes are made to its core back-end process – all without rewriting any code. For example, if a bank uses Pega to update an existing loan application process with a new data field, Pega DX API helps dynamically render the new field across all connected channels, such as the web or mobile interface. This frees front-end designers from having to recode front-end interfaces with every new back-end process change, saving a significant amount of time. With Pega's Center-out™ business architecture, customers can move seamlessly across channels with Pega's decisioning, automation, and case management, helping ensure every interaction is personalized and effective.

Availability:

The new Pega Platform design and development features will be available by the end of this quarter (Q2 2021) as part of the Pega Infinity 8.6 product release, which was also announced today. For more information, visit www.pega.com/products/platform/ux.

The news was launched this morning at PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference, now in its 19th year and second as a virtual event. All sessions and features, including a special session on Pega Infinity 8.6, are live today and quickly available for replay at www.pegaworld.com.

Quotes & Commentary:

"These new features in Pega Platform represent a significant step change in the evolution of low-code app development," said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer, Pegasystems. "For the first time, organizations can use low code to not only build bullet-proof process automation apps but to also easily complement their own developed apps with elegant user interfaces – all done in the same tool. This helps allow enterprises to spend less time building and more time driving key business outcomes that matter."

