NEW PELVIC CRADLE ELEVATES BIRTHING EXPERIENCE

CORCORAN, Minn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BoneFoam, Inc., the leader in patient positioning, introduces a groundbreaking OB/GYN solution that enhances patient safety and comfort. By simultaneously elevating the pelvis to open both the pelvic inlet and outlet and allowing sacrococcygeal flexion, this innovative device enables a sacrum-free birth.

The durable yet soft BoneFoam Pelvic Cradle provides uninhibited clearance for sacrococcygeal flexion increasing the pelvic anterior posterior dimension, supporting optimal fetal expulsion.

The durable yet soft BoneFoam Pelvic Cradle provides uninhibited clearance for sacrococcygeal flexion increasing the pelvic anterior posterior dimension, supporting optimal fetal expulsion. The device takes the weight off the coccyx, allowing it to flex and the pelvic outlet to expand naturally.

"Currently, the use of the bedpans, towels and patient's fists are makeshift ways to allow the sacrum to flex which are neither comfortable nor efficient," said Ann Gilligan, a design partner on the pelvic cradle, registered nurse and evidence based birth® instructor. "This new approach not only provides greater safety for the patient and baby, but also provides staff a consistent, easy-to-use positioning solution throughout a supine birth."

According to Evidence Based Birth®, a flexible sacrum position has been shown to reduce the risks associated with operative vaginal delivery, perineal tearing, shoulder dystocia and emergency cesarean section.

"The Pelvic Cradle will aid staff to better support supine and epidural births," said Alexandra Bader, a design partner on the pelvic cradle and OB/GYN practitioner with Sanford Health in Bemidji, Minn. "Our goal is to mitigate the risks associated with birth while improving patient comfort."

In addition to a birthing device, the reuseable Pelvic Cradle offers post-delivery clearance for repairs, promotes easier triage vaginal exams and optimizes visualization and space during speculum exams.

"We've taken our years of experience, along with research and clinician design input, to develop our first-ever OB/GYN solution to make a positive impact," said Buzz Hannahan, president and CEO, BoneFoam, Inc. "It represents our commitment to patient positioning advancement and trust from the medical community."

About BoneFoam, Inc.

BoneFoam is a medical-device company focused on patient positioning solutions for a wide array of surgical, clinical and rehabilitation needs. BoneFoam distinguishes itself with innovative, high-quality solutions that optimize safety and efficiency while enhancing positioning techniques in Orthopedic Trauma, Spine, Sports & Arthroplasty, Anesthesia, Rehabilitation and OB/GYN. BoneFoam serves over 7,500 hospitals and ASCs globally and is headquartered outside of Minneapolis/St. Paul in Corcoran, Minnesota.

