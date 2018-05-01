New Pennsylvania Lottery Keno Game Off to Strong Start

The first Keno ticket was sold at Crazy Mare's, 511 Route 61 South, Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County. The first drawing took place at 5:49 a.m.

"We watched sales rise steadily through the morning, which shows that our players are excited to try this new game," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "By lunchtime, Keno was selling at a clip of about 8,200 tickets per hour and still rising."

Players can watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played by visiting the Keno page at palottery.com or by using the Lottery's official mobile app. Players can also scan their Keno ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to see if it has won a prize.

Although Keno is sold at all Lottery retailers, Keno players can also watch drawing results on big-screen monitors found at hundreds of locations. By month's end, more than 1,000 locations will have Keno monitors with even more to come in the future. If you don't see Keno monitors in your favorite bar or restaurant, suggest that the business sign up to sell the game.

"Keno is a major step forward in our ability to generate new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians," Svitko noted. "We're excited to see our players give this new game such a warm welcome."

As with all Pennsylvania Lottery games, Keno players must be 18 or older.

How to play Keno: Using a playslip, players select up to 10 numbers, or SPOTS, from 1 to 80 or opt for computer-selected Quick Picks. Players can spend $1, $2, $3, $4, $5, $10, or $20 per play, and prizes increase as the play amount increases. The number of SPOTS selected does not change the cost of play. Players may play consecutive drawings. Purchasing the Keno Multiplier option multiplies prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The option triples the cost of a play.

Every four minutes, the Lottery's computer randomly generates 20 winning numbers. Players may watch drawing results on a monitor, or visit the Keno page at palottery.com or use the Lottery's mobile app to watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played. Players should scan their ticket to determine if it has won a prize. Find Keno prizes, chances of winning and game rules at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win.

